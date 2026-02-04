RELEASE: EOCF's Pick to Win game returns

Progressive jackpot, 250,000 Aeroplan points, Oilers suite experience & more prizes up for grabs

PickToWin
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff
@edmontonoilers

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) announced today the return of its Pick to Win game, running from now until March 21.

Pick to Win offers fans another exciting way to win prizes, including a progressive jackpot, 250,000 Aeroplan points, an Oilers suite experience and more, while supporting the Foundation's mission to make a meaningful impact on kids, families and communities across Oil Country.

"The EOCF is excited to bring back Pick to Win, a unique game that lets Oilers fans choose the prizes they want by assigning entries to specific prizes," said Myrna Khan, Executive Director, EOCF.

"Pick to Win not only supports the EOCF but creates even more ways to win – in addition to our 50/50 program. Through this initiative, the EOCF will be able to support more kids, families and communities in Oil Country who need it most."

Customers can purchase Pick to Win entries individually or as part of a package with EOCF 50/50 raffle tickets. After their purchase, fans can assign their entries to a variety of prizes, including the progressive jackpot, $10,000 cash prize, 250,000 Aeroplan points, an Oilers suite or a signed Oilers jersey.

Pick to Win, regulated by AGLC, is an innovative, first-of-its-kind game that lets customers choose the prizes that excite them most, a new way to play and another example of the EOCF's commitment to fundraising creativity and innovation.

Pick to Win prizes will be drawn on March 21 at 11:00 PM. To purchase tickets, and learn more about Alberta's newest raffle game, please visit EdmontonOilers.com/5050.

