PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Maple Leafs

Andrew Mangiapane will swap in for Curtis Lazar while Connor Ingram gets the start against the Maple Leafs as the Oilers to close out their eight-game homestand on Tuesday night at Rogers Place

Toronto Maple Leafs v Edmonton Oilers

© 2025 Leila Devlin

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Last one at home before the break against the Buds.

Andrew Mangiapane will swap in for Curtis Lazar on the fourth line, while Connor Ingram will get the start on Tuesday when the Edmonton Oilers close out their season-longest eight-game homestand at Rogers Place with their final home match before the Olympic break against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"It's always exciting," Connor McDavid said. "It's always a great environment. Toronto fans come out, Edmonton fans come out, and the rink's always lively, so it'll be fun. Obviously, the playoff race is really tight, so we gotta get points on the board."

The Oilers own a 4-3-0 record during their extended homestand and are looking to bag two important points against the Maple Leafs as they currently find themselves tied with the Vegas Golden Knights atop the Pacific Division standings with 64 points, with Vegas having a game in hand on Edmonton.

"We wanted to catch as many games as possible, especially during this homestand, to move up in the standings," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "Overall, I think we've done an okay job of that. We've let some slip away from us, but I think the importance is on finishing on a good note."

Connor speaks about facing the Leafs, the upcoming Olympics & more

The Maple Leafs are coming off a 4-2 win in Calgary last night that featured a goal from Troy Stecher, the former Oilers defenceman who was picked up off waivers earlier this season in November and has 11 points (three goals) in 37 games with Toronto as a steady presence on their blueline.

"Yeah, he's a great player, obviously we know that, but such a great teammate," McDavid said. "He was kind of in and out of the lineup here, but not because he didn't deserve to be playing. He's a great player, as I said, and never complained about anything. Just showed up every day, worked hard, and was a big piece of the room. Great to see him having success there."

Before tonight's Olympic Send-Off honouring Leon Draisaitl, Josh Samanski and Connor McDavid for getting the chance to represent their countries later this month at Milano Cortina 2026, the Oilers organization will hold a moment of silence for the tragic loss of the lives of Cameron Casorso, JJ Wright and Caden Fine – three members of the USPHL's Southern Alberta Mustangs who were killed in a traffic collision on their way to practice on Monday near Stavely, AB.

"Tragic," McDavid said. "Something that touches close to home, three guys heading to practice. Just tragic. You're thinking about their families for sure."

"It's an unfortunate event, and obviously with our sports, we do spend a lot of time travelling, going place to place, whether that's for games on buses or in vehicles to practices," Knoblauch said. "And it's very unfortunate that it happened to three young men. Our thoughts are with those families; it's very unfortunate that this happened."

Kris speaks ahead of Tuesday's match with the Leafs at Rogers Place

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. the Maple Leafs below:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Podkolzin - Draisaitl - Kapanen
Savoie - Samanski - Roslovic
Janmark - Frederic - Mangiapane

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Walman
Stastney - Emberson

Ingram
Jarry

