PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Maple Leafs

EDMONTON, AB – Last one at home before the break against the Buds.

Andrew Mangiapane will swap in for Curtis Lazar on the fourth line, while Connor Ingram will get the start on Tuesday when the Edmonton Oilers close out their season-longest eight-game homestand at Rogers Place with their final home match before the Olympic break against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"It's always exciting," Connor McDavid said. "It's always a great environment. Toronto fans come out, Edmonton fans come out, and the rink's always lively, so it'll be fun. Obviously, the playoff race is really tight, so we gotta get points on the board."

The Oilers own a 4-3-0 record during their extended homestand and are looking to bag two important points against the Maple Leafs as they currently find themselves tied with the Vegas Golden Knights atop the Pacific Division standings with 64 points, with Vegas having a game in hand on Edmonton.

"We wanted to catch as many games as possible, especially during this homestand, to move up in the standings," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "Overall, I think we've done an okay job of that. We've let some slip away from us, but I think the importance is on finishing on a good note."