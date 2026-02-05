GAME RECAP: Flames 4, Oilers 3

CALGARY, AB – Leon Draisaitl scored two goals on the power play, but the Edmonton Oilers conceded the season series to the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night after falling 4-3 in the Battle of Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome to close out their schedule before the Olympic break.

Ryan Lomberg played hero for the Flames in the Battle of Alberta for the second straight game after he scored the game-winning goal 6:44 into the third period, converting off a bouncing puck just 2:27 after Kasperi Kapanen had made it 3-3 inside the opening five minutes of the final frame.

The Flames scored twice on the power play and added two more at even strength, while Devin Cooley was terrific in goal with 36 saves to earn the victory, including 27 over the final two periods to shut down the Oilers. Tristan Jarry stopped 21 of the 25 shots he faced to fall to his second straight defeat.

"We have to use the break," Jarry said. "I think that's the whole point of it. We have most of the team, so we'll be able to establish some good practices. We'll be able to get some rest, a little bit of a reset, and I think just coming back, we'll be able to work on some of those things that we might not have been able to just with the condensed schedule. I think ultimately, it'll do everyone good."

Leon Draisaitl reached 29 goals with a pair of power-play markers, while Evan Bouchard had three assists to surpass 300 career helpers.

The Oilers will take a two-and-a-half week break from NHL action for the Olympics and will return on Feb. 25, when they begin a California back-to-back against the Anaheim Ducks as part of a three-game road trip.

"It looks like we need a little break right now," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "We can reset. We've got this time to refocus and make any adjustments we want. The coaches have a long time to look at and evaluate what we want to do. We've got a little mini training camp coming back when we've got about a week to go, so we can focus on things that we need to get better at or any changes that we need to make."