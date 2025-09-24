RELEASE: EOCF celebrates 25 years of impact in Oil Country

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) announced today it is launching a donation matching campaign in celebration of its 25th anniversary and will match every $25 donation made from today until January 24, up to $1 million.

For every $25 donation, fans can cast their vote to help decide which charitable cause their matched contributions will support. Fans will also be entered into a draw for a once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet Edmonton Oilers players. Twenty-five winners will be selected by random draw when the Oilers host the Washington Capitals at Rogers Place on January 24, the 25th home game of the season.

The causes eligible for donations are:

Hockey Fights Cancer

Pets of Oil Country

Feeding Oil Country

Heroes of Oil Country

Every Kid Deserves a Shot

Anyone interested in participating can go to EdmontonOilers.com/EOCF to learn more and donate today.

"Celebrating 25 years of impact is an incredible milestone, and we wouldn't be here today without the support and generosity of Oil Country," said Corey Smith, Board Chair, EOCF. "This community has always stepped up to help one another, and we know we can count on that support again this season. Our mission has always been to give back to kids and families in need, and this initiative is another way to continue that work. We couldn't think of a better way to mark this celebration than by supporting our community alongside our many long-standing partners and the greatest fanbase in all of sports."

Through long-time partnerships with charitable organizations like the Ben Stelter Foundation, Kids with Cancer Society, Alberta Cancer Foundation and more, the EOCF, along with the Edmonton Oilers, has helped raise more than $40 million for cancer care initiatives, supporting treatment, research, prevention and financial assistance for thousands of Albertans affected by the disease each year.

"The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation shows what's possible when a community comes together," said Wendy Beauchesne, CEO, Alberta Cancer Foundation. "Its support has helped fuel life-changing cancer research right here in Alberta, and we are proud to stand alongside them in giving hope to patients and families across our province."

With ongoing investment in organizations supporting kids in Oil Country, including Make-A-Wish Canada, Stollery Children's Hospital, 880 CHED Santas Anonymous and more, the EOCF has helped fund initiatives that have granted hundreds of wishes, provided transformative camp experiences, delivered physical and mental health supports, and created opportunities that foster growth, leadership and resilience for thousands of kids.

"The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation has been an extraordinary partner to 880 CHED Santas Anonymous over the past 25 years," said Angel Benedict, Executive Director, 880 CHED Santas Anonymous. "From providing vital program funding to investing in tools that transformed how we serve families, their generosity has touched every facet of our work. Whether it's helping us purchase toys, volunteering to wrap and deliver gifts, or supporting special projects that bring families together, the Foundation has always gone beyond writing a cheque – they’ve shared in our vision for stronger families and brighter futures. We are deeply grateful for their unwavering support in bringing the joy of Christmas to thousands of children each year."

The EOCF has supported more than 100 food banks and helped distribute more than 320,000 pounds of food to those in need, partnering with organizations such as Food Banks Alberta, Edmonton's Food Bank, Second Harvest and others to tackle food insecurity across Oil Country and create stable, hopeful days for kids and families.

"For 25 years, the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation has been a driving force for community impact in Edmonton," said Mike Layton, VP of Philanthropy, Corporate and Community Partners, Second Harvest. "Now, with an enhanced food recovery program, they're ramping up to make an even greater difference. We're proud to play a role in this effort alongside ICE District Hospitality and La Tablée des Chefs. Together, we’ve already rescued enough food to provide 4,490 meals to people in need, and we're just getting started. We're deeply grateful for the partnership and excited to keep building on this momentum. It's a season-long power play against hunger."

The EOCF's flagship initiative, Every Kid Deserves a Shot, presented by Rogers, helps kids reach their full potential through the power and spirit of hockey with delivery partners Free Play for Kids, KidSport, Hockey Alberta Foundation and Sport Central. To date, the initiative, through its delivery programs, has impacted and inspired more than 70,000 kids and committed more than $21 million to its partners and programs, ensuring all kids, no matter their circumstances, have access to sport.

"With continuous support over the years from the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation, our longest-standing partner, we can plan ahead, do more and do it better," said Janna Tominuk, CEO, Sport Central. "That means getting equipment into the hands of kids who need it most across Oil Country. Our mission is simple: empowering kids one piece of sports equipment at a time. Our vision is to change lives through sport, and the Oilers Foundation has been instrumental in helping us live out both. It is not just about financial support. The Oilers Foundation brings true partnership to ensure we have the greatest impact on kids. Sport Central and the families we serve are incredibly grateful."

For a list of other charitable organizations the EOCF has partnered with and supported, please visit EdmontonOilers.com/EOCF.