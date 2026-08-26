RELEASE: Edmonton Oilers Training Camp Statement

The Oilers have announced that forwards Mattias Janmark & Matt Savoie, defenceman Alec Regula & goaltender Frederik Andersen will not participate in next month's Oilers Training Camp

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By EdmontonOilers.com Staff
@edmontonoilers

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced on Wednesday that forwards Mattias Janmark and Matt Savoie, along with defenceman Alec Regula and goaltender Frederik Andersen, are not expected to participate in training camp next month.

Both Mattias Janmark and Alec Regula continue to recover from medical procedures performed last season and shortly after the season concluded, respectively, while Matt Savoie and Frederik Andersen are currently rehabilitating injuries which occurred during off-season training sessions.

Updates on each player’s availability to return to action will be provided when appropriate.

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