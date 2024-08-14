RELEASE: Drayton Valley selected as Celebrating Oil Country feature town

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced today that this year's Celebrating Oil Country feature town is Drayton Valley, Alberta. This is the third year of the program, which recognizes communities across Oil Country.
"During last season's playoff run, the unmatched passion and dedication of Oilers fans were on full display all across Oil Country, with all the communities showcasing their unwavering support," said Tim Shipton, Executive Vice President, OEGSE. "We are looking forward to celebrating with the town of Drayton Valley on November 8 and recognizing the community at the Oilers home game on November 14, to show our appreciation for their ongoing support."
This year's festivities will begin in Drayton Valley with Oilers Day on Friday, November 8 with Oilers alumni, Hunter the Lynx, the Orange & Blue Ice Crew, executives and other representatives from the Oilers touring the town and visiting businesses and local schools. The day will also feature a civic ceremony celebrating the town and a minor hockey skate.