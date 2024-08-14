RELEASE: Drayton Valley selected as Celebrating Oil Country feature town

Oilers delegation will visit the community on November 8 before the town and its fans will be celebrated during the November 14 game against Nashville at Rogers Place

Oilers_2425_CelebratingOilCountry_1920x1080
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced today that this year's Celebrating Oil Country feature town is Drayton Valley, Alberta. This is the third year of the program, which recognizes communities across Oil Country.

"During last season's playoff run, the unmatched passion and dedication of Oilers fans were on full display all across Oil Country, with all the communities showcasing their unwavering support," said Tim Shipton, Executive Vice President, OEGSE. "We are looking forward to celebrating with the town of Drayton Valley on November 8 and recognizing the community at the Oilers home game on November 14, to show our appreciation for their ongoing support."

This year's festivities will begin in Drayton Valley with Oilers Day on Friday, November 8 with Oilers alumni, Hunter the Lynx, the Orange & Blue Ice Crew, executives and other representatives from the Oilers touring the town and visiting businesses and local schools. The day will also feature a civic ceremony celebrating the town and a minor hockey skate.

Oilers TV heads to Vermilion for Celebrating Oil Country

The events in Drayton Valley will wrap up with the Oilers delegation attending the Drayton Valley Thunder home game that evening, which will include some iconic Oilers game presentation elements.

Then. on Thursday, November 14, the scene will shift back to Edmonton, where the community and fans from Drayton Valley will be featured throughout the game when the Oilers face off against the Nashville Predators at Rogers Place.

"We are absolutely thrilled and filled with excitement that the Edmonton Oilers have chosen Drayton Valley as this year's Celebrating Oil Country feature town," said Drayton Valley Mayor Nancy Dodds. "Our community has a dedicated Oilers fan base, and this is an incredible opportunity for our residents to come together and celebrate our shared passion for hockey and the team. The excitement here is palpable, and we are honoured to be a part of this amazing initiative."

"This event is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the very best of Drayton Valley," said Drayton Valley's Chief Administrative Officer Wally Ferris. "We can't wait to highlight our vibrant community and our incredible local businesses that make our town so special; we look forward to proudly showing off our town and our community’s passion for hockey."

Every year, the Oilers celebrate a community in Oil Country that makes up a part of one of the most dedicated and passionate fan bases in the world. The celebration includes a delegation from the Oilers organization visiting the town for an Oilers Day, live broadcasts and other feature content spotlighting the town and its people, funding and other support for local minor hockey development, and recognition during an Oilers home game.

The 2023 feature town was Vermilion and the inaugural community in 2022 was Whitecourt.

News Feed

RELEASE: Oilers announce eight-game pre-season schedule

RELEASE: MacTavish & Gregg to be inducted into Oilers HOF

RELEASE: Oilers announce Bowman as GM & EVP of Hockey Ops

RELEASE: Danielle Serdachny announced as female hockey ambassador

BLOG: Oilers set sights on another Stanley Cup run after short offseason

RELEASE: Oilers acquire Roby Jarventie from Senators

RELEASE: McDavid wins ESPY award for Best NHL Player

BLOG: Savoie savouring new opportunity with Oilers following trade

BLOG: Chaulk, McCambridge to return behind Condors bench in '24-25

RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Lavoie to one-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers acquire Matt Savoie from Sabres

Oilers Off-Season Movement Tracker 2024

RELEASE: Oilers to host 17 prospects for Development Camp

BLOG: Skinner swayed by desire from Oilers to add his talents

TALKING POINTS: Jeff Jackson speaks after Day 1 of Free Agency

RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Henrique to two-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Janmark to three-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Stecher to two-year contract