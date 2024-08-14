RELEASE: Drayton Valley selected as Celebrating Oil Country feature town

The events in Drayton Valley will wrap up with the Oilers delegation attending the Drayton Valley Thunder home game that evening, which will include some iconic Oilers game presentation elements.

Then. on Thursday, November 14, the scene will shift back to Edmonton, where the community and fans from Drayton Valley will be featured throughout the game when the Oilers face off against the Nashville Predators at Rogers Place.

"We are absolutely thrilled and filled with excitement that the Edmonton Oilers have chosen Drayton Valley as this year's Celebrating Oil Country feature town," said Drayton Valley Mayor Nancy Dodds. "Our community has a dedicated Oilers fan base, and this is an incredible opportunity for our residents to come together and celebrate our shared passion for hockey and the team. The excitement here is palpable, and we are honoured to be a part of this amazing initiative."

"This event is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the very best of Drayton Valley," said Drayton Valley's Chief Administrative Officer Wally Ferris. "We can't wait to highlight our vibrant community and our incredible local businesses that make our town so special; we look forward to proudly showing off our town and our community’s passion for hockey."

Every year, the Oilers celebrate a community in Oil Country that makes up a part of one of the most dedicated and passionate fan bases in the world. The celebration includes a delegation from the Oilers organization visiting the town for an Oilers Day, live broadcasts and other feature content spotlighting the town and its people, funding and other support for local minor hockey development, and recognition during an Oilers home game.

The 2023 feature town was Vermilion and the inaugural community in 2022 was Whitecourt.