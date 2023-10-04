RELEASE: Alberta's own Nickelback to perform at Heritage Classic

EDMONTON, AB – Diamond-certified rock band Nickelback will perform during the second intermission of the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic, the outdoor game between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, at 5 p.m. MT.

The band from Hanna, Alberta, who was recently inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, will be featured in the Battle of Alberta game broadcast on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada and TNT and Max in the U.S.

A limited number of tickets to the NHL Heritage Classic are available for purchase via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL, on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

This year’s Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium, home of the CFL’s Edmonton Elks, will mark the 20-year anniversary of the first-ever NHL regular-season outdoor game: the 2003 NHL Heritage Classic, a 4-3 win for the Montreal Canadiens over the Oilers in front of 57,167 fans on Nov. 22, 2003 at Commonwealth.

To date, there have been 37 NHL regular-season outdoor games played, attended by 1,851,642 fans.