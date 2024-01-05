RECAP: Oilers Skills Competition presented by Rogers

Cody Ceci wins Hardest Shot and Ruff Ruff Relay with dog Hugo while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is crowned Accuracy Shooting champion and Ryan McLeod takes Fastest Skater

By Ryan Frankson
@RyanFrankson EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – A sold-out crowd at Rogers Place and thousands more fans tuning in on Oilers+ watched the team showcase their skills on Thursday at the annual Skills Competition presented by Rogers.

Cody Ceci captured the spotlight this year as he won the Hardest Shot competition and then coached his dog Hugo to a momentous victory in the much-anticipated Ruff Ruff Relay.

Hugo knocked off defending champion Lenny McDavid, who had a strong start to his time trial before making a shocking U-turn and disappearing back down the zamboni entrance for a disqualification.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins sniped his way to the Bullseye Battle Accuracy Shooting event, while namesake Ryan McLeod turned on the jets to win the Fastest Skater showdown.

Team White defeated Team Blue 45-27 in the overall competition that featured special alumni appearances from Fernando Pisani, Ben Scrivens and Jeff Deslauriers.

In case you missed the live Oilers+ broadcast, you can visit OilersPlus.com to watch the full event replay as well as clips of the individual competitions.

You can also scroll down to view the individual event results.

FASTEST SKATER

  1. Ryan McLeod (40.5 km/h)
  2. Vincent Desharnais (40.2 km/h)
  3. Connor Brown (39.6 km/h)
  4. Adam Erne (39.1 km/h)
  5. Derek Ryan (38.7 km/h)
  6. James Hamblin (38.1 km/h)

BULLSEYE BATTLE

QUARTERFINALS

  • Connor McDavid defeats Warren Foegele 4-3
  • Ryan Nugent-Hopkins defeats Evan Bouchard 4-1
  • Zach Hyman defeats Evander Kane 4-2
  • Leon Draisaitl defeats Mattias Ekholm 4-1

SEMIFINAL

  • Nugent-Hopkins defeats McDavid 4-2
  • Draisaitl defeats Hyman 4-1

CHAMPIONSHIP

  • Nugent-Hopkins defeats Draisaitl 4-2

PUCK PONG

  • Team White (Hamblin, Desharnais, Hyman, Nurse, Pickard) defeats Team Blue (Gagner, Janmark, Brown, Erne, Skinner) 

HARDEST SHOT

  1. Cody Ceci (102.9 mph)
  2. Evan Bouchard (99.5 mph)
  3. Mattias Ekholm (99.3 mph)
  4. Darnell Nurse (98.0 mph)
  5. Warren Foegele (95.1 mph)
  6. Evander Kane (93.7 mph)
  7. Sam Gagner (88.2 mph)
  8. Mattias Janmark (85.6 mph)

RUFF RUFF RELAY

  1. Hugo Ceci (7.109 seconds)
  2. Ollie Bouchard (7.375 seconds)
  3. Willow Nugent-Hopkins (8.047 seconds)
  4. Diggsy Harrison (10.157 seconds)
  5. Bowie Draisaitl (14.672 seconds)
  6. Lenny McDavid (DQ)
Oilers Skills Competition (Jan. 4)

View photos from the Edmonton Oilers Skills Competition presented by Rogers on January 4, 2024 at Rogers Place.

