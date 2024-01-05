RECAP: Oilers Skills Competition presented by Rogers

EDMONTON, AB – A sold-out crowd at Rogers Place and thousands more fans tuning in on Oilers+ watched the team showcase their skills on Thursday at the annual Skills Competition presented by Rogers.

Cody Ceci captured the spotlight this year as he won the Hardest Shot competition and then coached his dog Hugo to a momentous victory in the much-anticipated Ruff Ruff Relay.

Hugo knocked off defending champion Lenny McDavid, who had a strong start to his time trial before making a shocking U-turn and disappearing back down the zamboni entrance for a disqualification.