RECAP: Flames Rookies 6, Oilers Rookies 5

EDMONTON, AB – You have to commend the Oilers Rookies for their fightback, but it arrived too late in the third period on Friday night at Rogers Place, culminating in a 6-5 defeat to the Flames Rookies in the first of two games this weekend between the prospects of the two Alberta rivals.

Forward Matt Savoie scored twice for the Oilers in the third period, including a penalty shot, but two more late goals from Connor Clattenburg and Quinn Hutson still weren't enough as Edmonton fell a goal short of the comeback after Calgary built their advantage to 6-2 midway through the third period.

Forward Viljami Marjala opened the scoring for the Blue & Orange less than five minutes into the first period before Calgary scored three straight goals in the middle frame to build themselves a 4-1 lead through 40 minutes, ultimately scoring two more in the final frame to help stave off Edmonton's late surge.

Clattenburg scored a goal and added 12 penalty minutes, including two fights, in an energetic performance for the Oilers Rookies in their first of two contests against their provincial foes from down Highway 2 as part of Rookie Camp.

The Oilers and Flames will meet again on Sunday at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, with the game streaming live on Oilers+ at 4:00 PM MT.