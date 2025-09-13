RECAP: Flames Rookies 6, Oilers Rookies 5

The Oilers Rookies fight back with three goals late in the third period, but fall to the Flames Rookies on Friday at Rogers Place in the opener of a home-and-home weekend set with their Alberta rivals

sept12_flamesoilers
By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – You have to commend the Oilers Rookies for their fightback, but it arrived too late in the third period on Friday night at Rogers Place, culminating in a 6-5 defeat to the Flames Rookies in the first of two games this weekend between the prospects of the two Alberta rivals.

Forward Matt Savoie scored twice for the Oilers in the third period, including a penalty shot, but two more late goals from Connor Clattenburg and Quinn Hutson still weren't enough as Edmonton fell a goal short of the comeback after Calgary built their advantage to 6-2 midway through the third period.

Forward Viljami Marjala opened the scoring for the Blue & Orange less than five minutes into the first period before Calgary scored three straight goals in the middle frame to build themselves a 4-1 lead through 40 minutes, ultimately scoring two more in the final frame to help stave off Edmonton's late surge.

Clattenburg scored a goal and added 12 penalty minutes, including two fights, in an energetic performance for the Oilers Rookies in their first of two contests against their provincial foes from down Highway 2 as part of Rookie Camp.

The Oilers and Flames will meet again on Sunday at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, with the game streaming live on Oilers+ at 4:00 PM MT.

The Oilers Rookies fall 6-5 to the Flames in the first of two meetings

FIRST PERIOD

The Oilers were the first to find the back of the net off a crucial breakup made in the defensive zone by winger Rhett Pitlick, stopping a potentially dangerous odd-man rush for the Flames by knocking the puck off the stick of defenceman Hunter Brzustewicz in the slot and sending Viljami Marjala in on a breakaway.

The Finnish forward, originally drafted in the fifth round by the Buffalo Sabres in 2021 before signing a two-year entry-level contract with the Oilers this past June as a free agent, had endless time to go five-hole on netminder Owen Say to make it 1-0 for Edmonton before the five-minute mark of the first frame.

Marjala is one of the veterans among the Oilers Rookies at 22 years old, despite attending his first Camp. He's coming off two full seasons in Finland's top division, Liiga, where he recorded 115 points (35 goals, 80 assists) in 146 regular-season and playoff games over parts of three seasons with TPS.

Marjala possesses excellent playmaking skills, speed, and versatility to play both centre and wing. He is coming to North America for the second time in his young career, having played major junior hockey in the QMJHL for the Quebec Remparts for two seasons from 2020-22.

Forward Connor Clattenburg kept his word from his pre-game media availability that he isn't scared to drop the gloves by fighting defenceman Axel Hurtig less than a minute later to pump up the Oilers bench and the fans inside Rogers Place, delivering a strong uppercut in the abbreviated scrap and throwing his hands in the air as he made his way to the penalty box.

The former captain of the OHL's Flint Firebirds had 108 penalty minutes last season in the OHL and brings that extra edge as an energy player who's not intimidated to drop the gloves to get him and his teammates going with physicality.

After the Oilers failed to convert their first power play, local product Matt Savoie – wearing the 'C' as the only player on their roster with NHL experience – flashed his high-end skill in connection with linemate Isaac Howard by taking a quick pass in the neutral zone and splitting the D for a great scoring chance.

Savoie was part of a loaded top line with Howard, the 2025 Hobey Baker Award winner with Michigan State, and Josh Samanski, a veteran of three pro seasons in the DEL in Germany with the Straubing Tigers before signing a two-year ELC with the Oilers this past April.

Calgary equalized at 11:40 of the opening frame on a scrappy goal that came off a loose puck below Edmonton's goal line that led to Hunter Laing being left alone in front to shovel a backhand under goaltender Samuel Jonsson's glove to make it 1-1, closing out the scoring in an evenly-matched opening frame.

Connor addresses the media on Friday before facing Calgary

SECOND PERIOD

After the Oilers looked like they had the edge in the opening 20 minutes, the Flames regrouped during the intermission and adjusted well to have a much stronger middle stanza, where they pounced on the Oilers to build themselves a comfortable three-goal lead going into the final frame.

Oilers 2025 fourth-round pick David Lewandowski had the Blue & Orange's best chance of a quiet second period when he shook off coverage at the top of the offensive zone and fired a long shot from the top of the right circle that struck the far post through a screen set by winger Quinn Hutson.

The Flames capitalized at 13:21 of the stanza to take the 2-1 lead on a lost puck from Brady Stonehouse coming back over his own team's blueline, which resulted in Jacob Battaglia quickly throwing the puck towards goal for Nathan Brisson to deflect over the shoulder of Jonsson.

The Swedish netminder, who starred for BIK Karlskoga in his first full professional season last year in HockeyAllsvenskan, the country's second division, made a terrific stop on Calgary's first power play a minute later on Aydar Suniev, but the Flames would double their lead before the man advantage ended.

Calgary forward Sam Honzek had a lucky deflection go off his skate and past Jonsson at the right post on a cross-ice pass attempt from the blueline to make it 3-1, and the Flames would add another before the break when Suniev got his revenge on the Oilers netminder with a one-time off the rush from the slot with 1:39 remaining in the frame, leaving the Blue & Orange down by three entering the third period.

Colin speaks following the Oilers Rookies 6-5 loss to the Flames

THIRD PERIOD

With it looking like the Oilers Rookies were down and out, they found another gear to come within one goal of completing a heroic comeback.

Edmonton's spirited fight to make it a one-goal game in the third period ultimately fall short when they turned a four-goal deficit into a 6-5 defeat, rebounding from two quick strikes from the Flames near the period's midway mark to score three goals from Clattenburg, Savoie and Hutson over the final five minutes – the last of which coming from Hutson with two seconds left on the clock and the Oilers playing six-on-five with their net empty.

Clattenburg's second fight and a penalty shot for Savoie in the first half of the final frame for the Oilers quickly changed the game's complexion before the Flames grew their lead to 6-2, scoring twice on netminder Josh Banini when Jonsson was taken out of the game with 10 minutes left due to cramping.

After Clattenburg dropped the gloves for a second time, Savoie fought through Flames' faceoff win in Edmonton's own zone past the six-minute mark of the frame to steal the puck off a defenceman and spring himself on a breakaway, where he was hooked by forward Andrew Basha to earn himself a penalty shot.

Savoie showed patience on the one-on-one by skating in slowly and showing quick hands to go backhand-to-forehand and slide it around the left pad of Say to cut into the Flames' lead at 4-2 with over 13 minutes left in regulation.

Banini was called into action for the Oilers with half the third period still to play after Head Coach Colin Chaulk confirmed post-game that Jonsson was pulled due to cramping, and the Camp invite came under siege immediately when he was beaten thanks to a bad bounce off his own defenceman's skate on a Flames' odd-man rush that led to Matvei Gridin beating him to the left side while Moose Jaw Warriors netminder slid the opposite direction.

Matt speaks after his two-goal effort against Calgary on Friday

Banini is a graduate of the Edmonton Junior Oilers Hockey Program, having been invited to Oilers Development Camp in the summer and Rookie Camp.

Parker Bell made it 6-2 less than a minute later on an open wrist shot that beat Banini from the left side, as it looked like the Flames would cruise to victory.

But think again,\ as the Oilers weren't about to quit and made things very interesting over the final few minutes.

Clattenburg scored his first goal in tight to make it 6-3 when Matt Copponi fed him a saucer pass at the blueline, and the dynamic shifted again when Savoie took a pass in the neutral zone with speed to come in alone and slide his second goal of the contest five-hole on Say after avoiding the netminder's poke-check attempt.

Pulling their goalie for the extra attacker, the Oilers kept the puck in numerous times at the blueline and pulled it to a one-goal game on the finish from Hutson, but only two seconds left on the clock made it a difficult task for them to find that late equalizer to compelte the comeback in a 6-5 defeat.

The two rivals will meet again on Sunday afternoon at Scoriabank Saddledome in Calgary to close out this home-and-home rookie showcase.

