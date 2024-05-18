PROJECTED LINEUP: Skinner set to start in do-or-die Game 6

"I'm very excited to get back in the net. I'm excited to get to do my job again," said Stuart Skinner ahead of Saturday's pivotal Game 6 at Rogers Place

Los Angeles Kings v Edmonton Oilers - Game One

© 2024 NHLI

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Netminder Stuart Skinner will start for the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday when they try to stave off elimination in Game 6 of their second-round series against the Vancouver Canucks.

More to follow.

Stuart talks about getting back in the net for Game 6

View the Oilers Projected Lineup for Game 6 below:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Kane - Draisaitl - Holloway
Foegele - McLeod - Perry
Janmark - Ryan - Brown

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Desharnais
Kulak - Ceci

Skinner
Pickard

