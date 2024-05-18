PROJECTED LINEUP: Skinner set to start in do-or-die Game 6

EDMONTON, AB – Netminder Stuart Skinner will start for the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday when they try to stave off elimination in Game 6 of their second-round series against the Vancouver Canucks.
More to follow.
"I'm very excited to get back in the net. I'm excited to get to do my job again," said Stuart Skinner ahead of Saturday's pivotal Game 6 at Rogers Place
View the Oilers Projected Lineup for Game 6 below:
Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Kane - Draisaitl - Holloway
Foegele - McLeod - Perry
Janmark - Ryan - Brown
Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Desharnais
Kulak - Ceci
Skinner
Pickard