PROJECTED LINEUP: Savoie soaring to top line against Canadiens

EDMONTON, AB – Savoie's chance to shine.

Winger Matt Savoie will get an opportunity to play alongside superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on the top line on Thursday night when the Edmonton Oilers play host to the streaking Montreal Canadiens in a one-off homestand at Rogers Place.

The 21-year-old rookie is coming off a strong performance in Ottawa on Tuesday night in Edmonton's 3-2 overtime victory at Canadian Tire Centre with an assist on defenceman Jake Walman's game-winner and a couple of excellent chances at picking up his first career NHL goal.

The St. Albert product has an assist in seven games this season and two helpers over 12 career NHL games.

Montreal has been surging as of late, winning six of their last seven games to assemble a 6-2-0 record after defeating the Calgary Flames last night in the first of back-to-back games to begin their four-game Western road trip.

Goaltender Calvin Pickard will be tasked with guarding the crease against the Canadiens after taking the pre-game skate in the starter's net, with the 33-year-old making 18 saves on 22 shots in his last appearance in a 5-3 defeat to the Devils on their previous five-game road trip.

