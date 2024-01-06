PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Senators

EDMONTON, AB – Six straight wins = no anticipated lineup changes.

The Oilers host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night at Rogers Place in search of a seventh consecutive victory and are expected to ice the same lineup from Tuesday's 5-2 triumph over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Since the start of the six-game heater, the team's top forward line of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman has combined for 26 points, while the other top-six trio of Ryan McLeod, Leon Draisaitl and Warren Foegele has put up 24 points.

Despite telling the media on Friday he has been cleared to return after experiencing concussion symptoms, veteran forward Sam Gagner won't dress on Saturday, per Kris Knoblauch. The bench boss said he expects Gagner to make his return sometime next week.

Stuart Skinner will start between the pipes after making 35 saves during Tuesday's win over the Flyers. Since Nov. 8, Skinner's 14 goalie wins are tied for the most in the NHL.