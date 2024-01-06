PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Senators

View the Oilers projected lines, defence pairings and goaltenders for Saturday's Hockey Night in Canada matchup vs. Ottawa

GettyImages-1905896478
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – Six straight wins = no anticipated lineup changes.

The Oilers host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night at Rogers Place in search of a seventh consecutive victory and are expected to ice the same lineup from Tuesday's 5-2 triumph over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Since the start of the six-game heater, the team's top forward line of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman has combined for 26 points, while the other top-six trio of Ryan McLeod, Leon Draisaitl and Warren Foegele has put up 24 points.

Despite telling the media on Friday he has been cleared to return after experiencing concussion symptoms, veteran forward Sam Gagner won't dress on Saturday, per Kris Knoblauch. The bench boss said he expects Gagner to make his return sometime next week.

Stuart Skinner will start between the pipes after making 35 saves during Tuesday's win over the Flyers. Since Nov. 8, Skinner's 14 goalie wins are tied for the most in the NHL.

The Oilers skated at Rogers Place on Friday in preparation for Ottawa

View the Oilers projected lineup vs. Ottawa:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
McLeod - Draisaitl - Foegele
Kane - Ryan - Janmark
Erne - Hamblin - Brown

Nurse - Ceci
Ekholm - Bouchard
Kulak - Desharnais

Skinner
Pickard

News Feed

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Senators (01.06.24)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Senators
RECAP: Oilers Skills Competition presented by Rogers

RECAP: Oilers Skills Competition presented by Rogers
RELEASE: McDavid announced as NHL All-Star selection

RELEASE: McDavid announced as NHL All-Star selection
RELEASE: Holloway activated & loaned to Bakersfield

RELEASE: Holloway activated & loaned to Bakersfield
POST-GAME: McDavid surges past 900 points with goal, four assists

POST-GAME: McDavid surges past 900 points with goal, four assists
GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Flyers 2 (01.02.23)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Flyers 2
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Flyers (01.02.24)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Ducks
BLOG: Foegele & McLeod look to stay consistent in top-six roles

BLOG: Foegele & McLeod look to stay consistent in top-six roles
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Flyers (01.02.24)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Flyers
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flyers (01.02.24)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flyers
GENE'S BLOG: Happy New Year

GENE'S BLOG: Happy New Year
GAME RECAP: Oilers 7, Ducks 2 (12.31.23)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 7, Ducks 2
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Ducks (12.31.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Ducks
PREVIEW: Oilers at Ducks (12.31.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Ducks
POST-GAME: McDavid marks milestone with marquee performance

POST-GAME: McDavid marks milestone with marquee performance
GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Kings 2 (SO) (12.30.23)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Kings 2 (SO)
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Kings (12.30.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Kings
RELEASE: Lavoie recalled on emergency basis

RELEASE: Lavoie recalled on emergency basis