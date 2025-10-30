PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Rangers

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers will celebrate Adam Henrique's 1000th NHL game before going with 11 forwards and seven defencemen for the second straight game on Thursday night at Rogers Place against the New York Rangers.

The 35-year-old forward will receive the Silver Stick from General Manager & Executive VP of Hockey Operations Stan Bowman tonight after becoming the first player in franchise history to play his 1,000th NHL game in an Oilers uniform in last week's 3-2 victory over the Senators in the nation's capital.

"You keep saying that, and it doesn't seem real," Henrique said pre-game. "It feels like the birthday that doesn't end here, which has been great, but it's very special. I'm very honoured to be the first Oiler to do it, and it's one of those things that I really had nothing to do with. I just happened to be that guy, but it's something that's pretty special. This organization's been amazing to me and my family since I've been here, and it's certainly something I'm very proud of."

After the Oilers players surprised him in customized 'RICO' shorts last week, and his family also surprised him by making the trip to the nation's capital, Henrique is lookign forward to celebrating the milestone once again – this time at home – in front of family, friends and fans.

"Everybody made it in late last night," he said. "Like I said before, it's as much for me as it is for my family. They deserve just as much of that credit, and all the memories that have gone into this that we've been able to share together. It's always chaotic on our family end, but I certainly wouldn't change a thing."