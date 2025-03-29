PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Flames

EDMONTON, AB – The signs are pointing in the right direction for Leon Draisaitl to make his return for tonight's important Battle of Alberta in Oil Country.

Though it wasn't confirmed outright by Head Coach Kris Knoblauch, the Oilers bench boss said there's "a good chance" that Leon Draisaitl will make his return to the lineup from a three-game injury absence on Saturday night when the Edmonton Oilers host their rivals the Calgary Flames at Rogers Place.

The League's leading goalscorer took to the ice for Edmonton's pre-game skate this morning and participated in line rushes between his regular linemates Viktor Arvidsson and Vasily Podkolzin, marking a positive sign that the German forward is close to making his way back into the fold for the Oilers.

"I felt good out there," Draisaitl said pre-game. "I have to talk to the doctors and see what the final decision is, but all I can say is that I felt pretty good."

Draisaitl said it was important not to rush his recovery and potentially make the injury even worse before the start of the playoffs, saying he could've played through it but that he and the club's medical staff wanted to take their time and make sure he wasn't putting himself in a vulnerable position.

"I'll play through anything if it's at the right time," he said. "It has happened unfortunately the last two playoff runs for us, but I think this is not the time where you tinker with things like that looking at the big picture. There's always a little bit of pain involved in anything. You can go throughout the room and find everybody with something, but I'm certainly smart about it."