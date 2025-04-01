PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Golden Knights

View the Oilers projected lines, defence pairings & starting goaltender for Tuesday's visit to T-Mobile Arena to open up a four-game road trip against the Golden Knights

By Jamie Umbach
LAS VEGAS, NV – Goaltender Calvin Pickard will make his first career start against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night when the Edmonton Oilers open up their four-game road trip at T-Mobile Arena.

Pickard was taken by the Golden Knights with the first pick in the 2017 Expansion Draft, but he never played a game for Vegas, and tonight will be his first opportunity to start against them while he makes his third start in a row for the Oilers with No. 1 goalie Stuart Skinner out with an upper-body injury.

"Great team over there," Pickard said. "I was obviously taken in the Expansion Draft. Never played a regular season game here, and I just haven't had the chance to play here or start a game against them anywhere. It's exciting."

"It's a team that we see quite often and a team that we're always fighting with, so a great team. They're good off the rush. They've got some big bodies, they get around the net pretty well, are a well-rounded team, so we're going to have to be ready."

Pickard made 26 saves in Saturday's 3-2 overtime victory in the Battle of Alberta for his 18th win of the season. The 32-year-old says his routine doesn't change whether or not he's playing once a month of a few times per week, but he's being relied upon right now as the starting goalie, and his play can only be judged upon how well he plays in the next game.

Calvin speaks ahead of facing the Golden Knights on Tuesday

"Not much changes for me," he said. "It's more mental than physical. When I'm not playing, I'm skating pretty hard in practices and stuff and you're toasting your legs pretty good, but the games are more mental. Making sure I'm ready physically.

"I had a good game the other night, but it means nothing now. It's a new challenge tonight. I'm excited to get out there to try and string a couple together."

Captain Connor McDavid is on the trip and was on the ice with the team at this morning's pre-game skate for the first time since being slowed by a lower-body injury on Mar. 20 against the Winnipeg Jets, leading to his current four-game absence from the lineup.

Joining McDavid on the 'fifth line' wearing non-contact jerseys was forward Trent Frederic, who participated in his first team skate as a member of the Oilers as he progresses back from a lower-body injury, and winger Evander Kane, who's started to skate recently following off-season surgery but remains on LTIR.

"It's encouraging seeing a lot of new guys out there," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "Kane has been on the ice for a few skates now with us, but he's joining us. Frederic, this his first skate today, and Connor also. It's exciting times for us and hopefully we can have those guys [back] within the near future. Whether that's all three of them for the first game of playoffs, I'm not sure, but they're trending in the right direction."

Kris speaks pre-game from T-Mobile Arena in Vegas on Tuesday

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. Vegas below:

Podkolzin - Draisaitl - Arvidsson
Hyman - Nugent-Hopkins - Kapanen
Skinner - Janmark - Brown
Jones - Henrique - Perry

Walman - Bouchard
Nurse - Stecher
Kulak - Emberson

Pickard
Rodrigue

