PREVIEW: Oilers at Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS, NV – The Oilers will start a four-game road trip on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena against the Golden Knights short a superstar and a few other other contributors from their lineup, but they just got a big piece back on Saturday who can help keep things rolling.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said after Sunday’s practice that the Oilers won’t have captain Connor McDavid, defencemen Mattias Ekholm and John Klingberg or goaltender Stuart Skinner to begin their trip with hopes that they can get back to full health and join the team later on in California.

McDavid has missed four games from a lower-body injury he sustained late in the second period of a 4-3 overtime defeat to the Winnipeg Jets back on Mar. 20 and the head coach says he expects him back in the Oilers lineup before the regular season ends after he saying earlier it'd be a "about a week" before he'd return.

“He might join us later on the trip, but not now,” Knoblauch said. “We know a ballpark point where it’s going to be and it’s not going to be the next game or two. We feel it should be before the regular season ends, so we’re looking at one, two (weeks), at the most three, because that’s what we have left in our season, but he’ll be [back] before the regular season is over.”

For now, there isn’t an urgency to rush their captain or any one of their currently-injured players back into the lineup as they enter the month of April with their 2024-25 regular-season schedule only nine games from completion. Edmonton is nine points behind Vegas and two behind Los Angeles for second place in the Pacific Division and home ice in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“I think the most important thing is that he is healthy and 100 percent for the playoffs,” Knoblauch said. “To say the regular season is not that important and we’re not playing for anything and putting in time is a little far-fetched. We’re not in that position.

“When he is healthy, we want him joining and want him playing, but we’re not going to push something that might get worse.”