GAME RECAP: Kraken 6, Oilers 1

SEATTLE, WA – The Seattle Kraken scored five unanswered goals during the second period on Thursday in a 6-1 victory at Climate Pledge Arena that wrapped up a tough home-and-away back-to-back for the Edmonton Oilers without a handful of their most-important players because on injuries.

The Oilers had played admirably for six of their seven periods without both Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in the lineup before Seattle cracked things wide open in the middle frame with five goals in a span of 11:27 to ensure their nine-game losing streak against Edmonton would come to an end.

Edmonton also played without goaltender Stuart Skinner, who's day-to-day with an upper-body injury he sustained in the third period of Wednesday's 4-3 defeat to the Dallas Stars, and defenceman Mattias Ekholm, who was getting the night off for for maintenance purposes.

"You're never going to replace the players that we lost night, but I think tonight wasn't a very good effort from us," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "But hopefully, it's just a one off. I liked how we played with the lineup we had. The effort's been good, but tonight, playing a back-to-back against a team that was much fresher and had a lot more speed, they controlled most of the play."

Jaden Schwartz added to his impressive career totals against the Oilers with two more goals in the second period to give himself 38 points (20 goals) in 25 career games against Edmonton, while wingers Jared McCann and Jani Nyman each recorded a goal and an assist for Seattle. Goaltender Joey Daccord picked up his first career victory versus Edmonton with 36 saves.

Olivier Rodrigue made six saves during his NHL debut after Calvin Pickard was relieved to begin the third period after allowing five goals on 29 shots.

"He made a lot of big saves," Knoblauch said. "He looked engaged, the rebound control was good and his agility made for some really big saves, so it was nice to see. It would've been nice to see him have an easy period, but he was tested with some big ones. It was nice to see that he can do it."

Zach Hyman added his 27th goal of the campaign in the third period as consolation to extend his point streak to five games (5G, 2A).

The Oilers now return home to Rogers Place to host the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta on Saturday night before hitting the road for four games next week against Vegas, San Jose, Los Angeles and Anaheim.

"Get some rest tomorrow and back at it again on Saturday," Zach Hyman said. "It's an easy one to get up for. We haven't played those guys in a while, and they're in the hunt for a playoff spot, so it'll be a good game."