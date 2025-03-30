GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Flames 2 (OT)

EDMONTON, AB – King Leon, we are simply not worthy.

Forward Leon Draisaitl recorded the late tying goal to reach 50 goals for the fourth time in his career before he scored the overtime winner in his return from a four-game injury absence on Saturday in the Battle of Alberta, giving the Edmonton Oilers two massive points in a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames.

The German reached the 50-goal mark with the equalizer with 3:12 remaining in the third period before scoring 2:25 into the extra frame to complete the late rally from the Oilers that was led heroically by their superstar, who also added an assist in the middle stanza on Viktor Arvidsson's 11th goal of the campaign.

Edmonton's huge victory over their rivals was propped up by 26 saves from goaltender Calvin Pickard, who made the stop on Nazem Kadri in overtime that led to Draisaitl's winner at the other end, and two assists from Darnell Nurse, who reached 30 points in a season for the seventh straight campaign.

With the victory, the Oilers move themselves eight points clear of the Flames for third place in the Pacific Division, while the two points on Saturday puts them level with the Los Angeles Kings on 89 points with a 42-26-5 overall record.

The Blue & Orange now embark on a four-game Pacific road trip where they'll face off against the Golden Knights, Sharks, Kings and Ducks starting on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena against the division leaders in Vegas.