PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flames

EDMONTON, AB – There's nothing quite like the Battle of Alberta when it matters the most, and this one will be filled with emotions for both rivals with playoff places still being contested in the Western Conference.

"Get some rest tomorrow and back at it again on Saturday," Zach Hyman said post-game on Thursday. "It's an easy one to get up for. We haven't played those guys in a while, and they're in the hunt for a playoff spot, so it'll be a good game."

Coming off a disappointing 6-1 defeat to the Seattle Kraken, the Edmonton Oilers now find themselves face-to-face with their provincial rivals the Calgary Flames for what'll be a critical Battle of Alberta at Rogers Place on Saturday night as the Pacific Division playoff race tightens up in the West.

Saturday is slated to be the two rivals' biggest match since Game 5 of the Second Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, when Connor McDavid ended the series in overtime, and both teams are still firmly in this year's playoff hunt with the Oilers currently finding themselves in a better position despite going through a challenging stretch without two of their best players – not to mention the looming threat of the teams below them in the standings.

The Flames are eight points back of third place in the Pacific Division with a game in hand on the Oilers and only six points behind the St. Louis Blues for the second Wild Card spot in the conference, still having three extra games to play on the Blues to try and make up some victories to get into the playoffs.

Both the Flames and Canucks are attempting to chase down Edmonton and replace them in the Pacific's top three alongside the Golden Knights and the Kings, and Saturday's visit from the Flames to the home of their rivals has the potential to be a big swing game in any direction for the two provincial foes.

The Canucks grabbed a point in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets on Friday night to sit six points back of the Oilers with one extra game played.