PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flames

Calgary had won four straight games prior to outshooting Dallas 48-19 on Thursday but still being beaten 5-2 on home ice – the day after the Stars came into Rogers Place and handed Edmonton a 4-3 loss despite their late comeback push in the third period after Stuart Skinner exited the game due to injury.
The Oilers are expected to be without Stuart Skinner again for the Battle of Alberta on Saturday, along with their two superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl for the third consecutive contest because of injuries after they were unavailable for Thursday's 6-1 humbling from the Kraken in Seattle.
Goaltender Stuart Skinner missed his first game with an upper-body injury he sustained from taking a knee to the head from Mikko Rantanen during the third period of Wednesday's defeat to the Stars, while Mattias Ekholm was scratched for maintenance to leave the Oilers with 11 forwards and seven defencemen.
Rantanen was also involved in an injury to Flames forward Connor Zary on Thursday during the third period after a scary incident along the boards saw him sustain a leg injury, but luckily it appears not as bad as originally thought despite his status being doubtful to face the Oilers.
Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said ahead of Wednesday's loss to Dallas after Draisaitl participated in the pre-game skate that the German forward is closer to making his return than the Oilers captain, looking like it's going to be "a week or maybe shorter" for Leon and that Connor "will be longer than that."
Calvin Pickard and Olivier Rodrigue will handle the crease duties in Skinner's absence after both netminders saw action on Thursday in Seattle, where Pickard took the brunt of his team's overall poor performance by allowing five goals allowed on 29 shots in the first two periods.
Rodrigue made his NHL debut after replacing Pickard for the third period and stopped seven of the eight shots he faced. The 2018 second-round selection (62nd overall) by the Oilers became the 63rd different goaltender to appear in a game for the franchise after he was called up from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors earlier in the afternoon to replace Stuart Skinner in the lineup.
The 24-year-old has appeared in 130 AHL games in Bakersfield, compiling a record of 61-51-15 with a 2.89 goals against average, a .906 save percentage and two shutouts over the past five seasons.