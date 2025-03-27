RELEASE: Oilers recall Rodrigue on emergency basis

Edmonton adds a goaltender to the roster and loans forward Derek Ryan to AHL Bakersfield

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

SEATTLE, WA – The Edmonton Oilers announced Thursday they have recalled goaltender Olivier Rodrigue from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors on an emergency basis.

The team also announced they have loaned forward Derek Ryan to the Condors.

Rodrigue has posted an 18-15-7 record this season in Bakersfield with a 3.05 goals-against average and .899 save percentage plus one shutout. The 24-year-old was selected by Edmonton in the second round (62nd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Stuart Skinner exited Wednesday's game against the Dallas Stars in the third period after a collision with Mikko Rantanen and was replaced by Calvin Pickard for the remainder of the 4-3 defeat.

