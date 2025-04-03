PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Sharks

SAN JOSE, CA – The Edmonton Oilers will be without Connor McDavid, Mattias Ekholm and Stuart Skinner again because of injuries on Thursday against the San Jose Sharks, but also for the remainder of their four-game road trip, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed following this morning's pre-game skate.

Knoblauch said that all three players will be out for the remainder of the road trip that includes tonight's meeting with the Sharks and dates against the Kings (Saturday) and Ducks (Monday) lined up before they return to Rogers Place next week.

Forward Trent Frederic is the closest to making a return to the lineup after he's been skating on the 'fifth line' during this road trip alongside Connor McDavid and Evander Kane. The trio of Mattias Ekholm, John Klingberg and Stuart Skinner are all not on the road trip and are not expected to join the team.