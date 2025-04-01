RELEASE: Caring for Oil Country 50/50 underway

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) announced today that the Caring for Oil Country 50/50 raffle presented by Rogers, running from now until April 11, will support individuals across Oil Country facing serious health challenges. This multi-day raffle will be in support of the ALS Super Fund, in partnership with the ALS Society of Alberta, and Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

"We are proud to partner with the ALS Super Fund and Cystic Fibrosis Canada to support Albertans battling serious health challenges," said Corey Smith, Board Chair, EOCF. "With the support of Oil Country, these organizations will receive crucial funding that will raise awareness, advance research and ultimately help find a cure for these devastating diseases and ensure Albertans can live a life that is not defined by their illness."

Former NHL forward Mark Kirkton was diagnosed with ALS in 2018, a life-changing diagnosis that has inspired him to gather the support of the hockey world including all 32 NHL teams through the ALS Courage to Fight campaign launched by the ALS Super Fund, focused on raising awareness and funding research to fight the disease.

"The ALS Super Fund is grateful to the Oilers community in advancing our mission to end ALS, together, through their support of the Courage to Fight campaign," said Kirton, an ALS Action Canada Board member. "The 50/50 marks the culmination of the campaign that has raised awareness and critical funds for research and patient support. Courage to Fight has galvanized all 32 NHL teams toward a powerful and common goal of ending ALS through a number of initiatives across North America. We are grateful to the teams, fans, coaches and executive, in particular Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson, for their courage and commitment."

The ALS Super Fund will work with the ALS Society of Alberta to ensure funds are allocated to individuals with ALS in Oil Country. The ALS Society of Alberta's mission is to make each day the best possible day for people living with and affected by ALS in Alberta.

"The ALS Society of Alberta is honoured to partner with the Edmonton Oilers and ALS Action Canada for this meaningful 50/50 raffle in support of those living with and affected by ALS," said Leslie Ring Adams, Executive Director, ALS Society of Alberta. "Every ticket sold helps us provide essential support services, from equipment loans to navigation and advocacy for individuals and their loved ones across Alberta. These funds are vital to accelerating the pace of ALS research right here in Alberta, which aim to improve the speed and accuracy of diagnosis, develop new treatments, and bring us closer to a cure. This is creating tangible progress for all those impacted by this devastating disease, and together, we're creating real hope for the ALS community. Thank you for your support."

Cystic Fibrosis Canada is the national charity dedicated to improving the health and well-being of Canadians living with cystic fibrosis and funding targeted Canadian research to find a cure. Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and his wife Breanne Nugent-Hopkins have been long-time supporters and ambassadors of Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

“We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support of both CARSTAR and the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation," said Kelly Grover, President and CEO, Cystic Fibrosis Canada. "Thanks to partnerships like this, we have made tremendous progress in helping many Albertans living with cystic fibrosis live longer, healthier, fuller lives—but our work is not done. This 50/50 will help ensure we can help all Albertans live beyond the limits of their disease."

This Caring for Oil Country raffle will feature a number of early-bird prizes, including gift cards, Oilers tickets, signed merchandise, cash prizes and more.

Customers who purchase $100 in 50/50 tickets will also receive $25 for Japanese Village, a $25 sports bet for Play Alberta and a $25 casino bonus for Play Alberta. In addition to the main raffle, customers can purchase tickets for the June bonus raffle running until June 25.

Oilers 50/50 tickets are available at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.