PREVIEW: Oilers at Kraken

SEATTLE, WA – Changing course to the West Coast.

The Edmonton Oilers will head to Seattle to conclude back-to-back games on Thursday against the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena without goaltender Stuart Skinner on the trip after he was forced to leave Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars during the third period because of injury.

Edmonton's No. 1 goaltender was taken out of the game after receiving head contact just outside the crease from the left knee of forward Mikko Rantanen, leaving Calvin Pickard to play the final 11 minutes of the third period and the rest of his teammates to try and wage a heroic comeback in his absence.

"Obviously, we're concerned about him and how he's doing," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said post-game. "We never want to lose somebody from our lineup, but that's my secondary thought – the first one is how he's doing and that he's alright. We've got the best care. He'll be looked and we'll find out exactly tomorrow what the situation is."

After Corey Perry and Adam Henrique scored on the power play, Zach Hyman made it 4-3 with the net empty to set up a nervy finish in the final 1:25 of regulation for the Stars, who were ultimately able to hold off the Oilers for the victory behind goalie Jake Oettinger's 41 saves and Jason Robertson's natural hat trick in the second period.

"I thought it was a resilient effort," winger Connor Brown said. "It's pretty easy to get deflated. We were outshooting them the whole game, but gave up some layups, which was uncharacteristic. But I thought we showed a lot of resilience. We didn't get deflated between periods.

"We came out, grinded and almost clawed our way back."