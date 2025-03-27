GAME RECAP: Stars 4, Oilers 3

EDMONTON, AB – Despite scoring three times in the third period to pull within a goal, the Edmonton Oilers couldn't complete the late comeback against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night in 4-3 defeat to close out their four-game homestand at Rogers Place.

Forward Jason Robertson recorded a natural hat trick in the second period to give the Stars a 4-0 advantage heading into the final frame, where the Oilers fought back by scoring three times following Stuart Skinner's exit due to injury after receiving head contact from the left knee of winger Mikko Rantanen with 11 minutes left in the third period.

Corey Perry and Adam Henrique scored 4:24 apart on the power play before Zach Hyman made it a one-goal game with under two minutes remaining in regulation, but the Oilers couldn't find the fourth goal they needed despite pulling goaltender Calvin Pickard, who was forced to come in and replace Stuart Skinner between the pipes for the second time in three games because of suspected injury.

Henrique and Perry each recorded a goal and an assist, while defenceman Evan Bouchard produced two helpers in the loss. The Oilers nearly doubled the Stars in shots 44-24 over the full 60 minutes, but were thwarted by Dallas netminder Jake Oettinger, who finished with 41 saves in the victory.

"I thought it was a resilient effort," winger Connor Brown said. "It's pretty easy to get deflated. We were outshooting them the whole game, but gave up some layups, which was uncharacteristic. But I thought we showed a lot of resilience. We didn't get deflated between periods. We came out, grinded and almost clawed our way back."

The Blue & Orange will wrap up back-to-back games on Thursday night at Climate Pledge Arena against the Seattle Kraken, where Pickard will get the start for the Oilers after Knoblauch said that their No. 1 netminder will not make the trip. The Oilers are expected to make a recall a goaltender from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors prior to tomorrow's game.

"Obviously, we're concerned about him and how he's doing," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "We never want to lose somebody from our lineup, but that's my secondary thought – the first one is how he's doing and that he's alright. We've got the best care. He'll be looked and we'll find out exactly tomorrow what the situation is."