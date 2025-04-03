PREVIEW: Oilers at Sharks

The Oilers look to make it three straight wins on Thursday at SAP Center when they face the Sharks

Edmonton Oilers v San Jose Sharks

By Jamie Umbach
The Edmonton Oilers look to make it three straight victories on Thursday night when they visit the SAP Center to take on the San Jose Sharks.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet West at 8:30 pm MDT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 880 CHED.

Kris speaks after practice on Wednesday afternoon in San Jose

SAN JOSE, CA – The Edmonton Oilers will venture into the Shark Tank at the SAP Center looking of their third straight victory on Thursday night in the first of three more meetings with the San Jose Sharks before the end of the regular season.

The two Pacific Division sides will meet two more times over the final two weeks on Apr. 11 in Edmonton and Apr. 16 in San Jose, with the Oilers hoping to have locked down home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs by then with a few more victories like Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Golden Knights.

Edmonton pulled to within seven points of Vegas for first in the Pacific Division and two points back of Los Angeles for second after Jake Walman scored his first goal with his new team, Leon Draisaitl scored his 52nd goal and Viktor Arvidsson added his 12th of the season in a three-goal second period that proved to be the diffence against the Golden Knights.

Draisaitl's 52nd goal of the season came on the power play and leaves him one shy of reaching 400 career goals after scoring in back-to-back games (2G, 1A) and recording four points (3G, 1A) over three straight wins for the Oilers since he returned from a six-game absence in last weekend's Battle of Alberta.

Calvin Pickard stopped 28 shots in his third straight start and looks poised to get the nod for the Oilers on Thursday against San Jose.

Walman, Draisaitl & Arvidsson score in Tuesday's Oilers victory

Edmonton will look to keep pushing without Connor McDavid, Mattias Ekholm or Stuart Skinner against a Sharks team that's bottom of the Western Conference with a 20-44-4 record. The Oilers have won 11 of their last 12 games against San Jose by a 57-22 margin and have been victorious on six of their last seven visits to the SAP Center.

On the injury front, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said following Wednesday’s practice that forward Trent Frederic would be the first of the group to return and that he hopes the winger can make his Oilers debut before the end of the road trip. McDavid still appears to be a week or so away from returning, as he continues to skate on this road trip with Evander Kane while Ekholm, Klingberg and Skinner aren’t currently with the team.

Walman, who scored against Vegas on Tuesday, will make his first trip back to San Jose to face his former team along with Ty Emberson on Thursday night after both defencemen arrived in Oil Country from two separate trades with the Sharks over the past year.

Walman was acquired for a first-round pick at this year’s Trade Deadline and has produced six points (1G, 5A) and a +4 plus/minus in 12 games with the Oilers this season primarily playing with Darnell Nurse on the team’s second defensive pairing.

The 29-year-old has four points (1G, 3A) over his last six games in more of an elevated role, with Ekholm having missed the last three matches.

Jake speaks ahead of facing his former Sharks team on Thursday

Walman has shown in his career he can handle the big minutes after he recorded six goals and 26 assists in 50 games as the Sharks top defenceman in 2023-24, averaging the most ice time (23:11) on the team. While he enjoyed his time with the Sharks, Walman feels settled into the heightened competitive setting in Edmonton where they're preparing for another deep run in the playoffs rather than finding themselves in the deep end of a rebuild.

“It's a different situation for sure, but that that team's gonna be good in a few years and they've got a lot of great pieces," Walman said of the Sharks to local media on Wednesday. "But coming here, it's a different situation. It's kind of just about fitting in for me. It's already a great team and I just want to do what I can to provide that little extra and fit in where I can, so I think it's been pretty easy so far."

Emberson played in 30 games with the Sharks last season and recorded a goal and nine assists before missing the remainder of the year with an injury and being traded to the Oilers in the summer.

He's had to deal with the added challenge of competing for more minutes on a veteran team, but he's still a young players at 24 years old who's trying to develop his game and is excited to be doing it on a contender like Edmonton.

"It's been up and down for me this year. I think right now, I'm trying to find my game again, but it's always a process as a young guy in the league," Emberson said. "I think they say something about young defenceman that it takes a couple hundred games to find yourself, so I think I'm still doing that but I'm trying to prove myself every night."

"It's a much older team here and we have some really good players on the back end, so those guys have earned their ice time and their spot in the league. It's awesome to be able to learn from them day in and day out whether it's practice or off the ice. I'm just looking at how they handle themselves and how they've built such a good career developmentally."

