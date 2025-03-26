PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Stars

EDMONTON, AB – Despite Leon Draisaitl taking part in the morning skate, the German forward will remain out of the lineup on Wednesday night when the Edmonton Oilers wrap up their season series with the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place.

Draisaitl participated in drills but wasn't involved in line rushes as he continues to progress towards making his return from injury after this week's upcoming games against the Stars, Kraken and Flames.

Nonetheless, it was an reassuring sight for his Oilers teammates and coaches to see the League's leading goalscorer back out on the ice and looking like he's getting closer to making his return for the final push of the regular season and into playoffs.

"Obviously, it's just good to see him kind of skating around out there," Kasperi Kapanen said. "We miss Connor and Leon, but I think he's just got to get healthy first and not risk it."

"It's great for us," Mattias Ekholm added. "Obviously, we want him back as soon as possible, but also we want him back healthy at 100 percent. So hopefully, he's not rushing it too much, but it's awesome to have them around."

Draisaitl's return to the lineup is anticipated to arrive slightly ahead of captain Connor McDavid, who also remains out against the Stars after being given a similar week-long recovery timeline for an injury he sustained in the second period of last week's 4-3 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

"Leon will be back sooner than Connor, but we're looking about a week or maybe shorter for Leon, and Connor will be longer than that," he said.