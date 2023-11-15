News Feed

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kraken

View the Oilers projected lines, defence pairings and starting goaltender for Wednesday's game against the Kraken at Rogers Place

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers lineup for Wednesday's meeting with the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Place will feature some different names and combinations in their bottom-six forwards after injuries led to a number of recalls and roster moves by the club early this morning.

The Oilers recalled forwards Raphael Lavoie and Adam Erne from the Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday and both skaters will play on the fourth line between centre James Hamblin. Defenceman Philip Broberg was also recalled but will be healthy scratched tonight against the Kraken when Head Coach Kris Knoblauch goes with a 12-forwards, six-defencemen combination.

Winger Dylan Holloway sustained a lower-body injury in Monday's 4-1 win over the New York Islanders and is "week-to-week" said Coach Knoblauch. The 22-year-old was placed on Long-Term Injury Reserve (LTIR) on Wednesday along with Mattias Janmark, who last played 13:26 in a loss to the New York Rangers on Oct. 26 and has missed seven games.

"It's unfortunate and it sounded like he was starting to build a pretty solid game," Knoblauch said. "Obviously he had a really strong one in Seattle. I was very impressed with how he was playing in my game and unfortunately crashed into the boards and got injured. It's lower body and he's week-to-week now."

Forward Connor Brown has been skating in full with the group for the last few practices but isn't ready to go tonight at Rogers Place. Knoblauch hopes to see the 29-year-old back in the lineup during Edmonton's upcoming four-game road trip through Tampa Bay, Florida, Carolina and Washington.

Stuart Skinner will start in goal for the Oilers and make his fifth straight appearance between the pipes. The Edmonton-born netminder has a 1.00 goals-against average and a .961 save percentage over his last two starts.

Kris addresses the media prior to facing the Kraken

View the Oilers projected lineup vs. the Kraken below:

Forwards

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Gagner
Kane - Draisaitl - Hyman
Foegele - McLeod - Ryan
Erne - Hamblin - Lavoie

Defence

Nurse - Ceci
Ekholm - Bouchard
Kulak - Desharnais

Goalies

Skinner
Pickard