PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Hurricanes

View the Oilers projected lines, defence pairings and starting netminder for Wednesday's matchup with the Hurricanes at Rogers Place

GettyImages-1244115714
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers held an optional skate at Rogers Place ahead of hosting the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday to begin a six-game homestand at Rogers Place.

Following a five-day break between games, the Blue & Orange are expected to deploy the same lineup that earned a 3-1 victory this past Thursday at Canada Life Centre against the Winnipeg Jets.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed in his morning media availability that the same 20 players will dress for Edmonton as they search for their fifth straight victory tonight, but there is the potential for a few changes to the lines, which will be made apparent during warm-ups.

Kris speaks to the media ahead of Wednesday vs. Carolina

View the Oilers projected lineup vs. Carolina below:

Forwards

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Kane - Draisaitl - Brown
Foegele - McLeod - Gagner
Janmark - Hamblin - Ryan

Defence

Nurse - Ceci
Ekholm - Bouchard
Kulak - Desharnais

Goalies

Skinner
Pickard

Scratches: Philip Broberg, Adam Erne

