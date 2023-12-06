PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Hurricanes

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers held an optional skate at Rogers Place ahead of hosting the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday to begin a six-game homestand at Rogers Place.

Following a five-day break between games, the Blue & Orange are expected to deploy the same lineup that earned a 3-1 victory this past Thursday at Canada Life Centre against the Winnipeg Jets.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed in his morning media availability that the same 20 players will dress for Edmonton as they search for their fifth straight victory tonight, but there is the potential for a few changes to the lines, which will be made apparent during warm-ups.