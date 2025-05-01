PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers look to eliminate Kings with same lineup in Game 6

EDMONTON, AB – Keep the lineup and the effort the exact same in Game 6.

The Edmonton Oilers will try to run it back and eliminate the Los Angeles Kings from the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fourth straight season on Thursday at Rogers Place after winning the last three games in a row to take a 3-2 series advantage into tonight's chance to advance to Round 2 on home ice.

After Tuesday's dominant 3-1 victory at Crypto.com Arena, the Oilers are expecting a desperate Kings side that will be fighting for their playoff lives, and the Blue & Orange know it'll take another effort like in Game 5 to push themselves into Round 2 for the fourth straight year at the expense of Los Angeles.

"Absolutely. We know that they're a good hockey team and are going to play with a lot of desperation," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "They feel they can beat us, and for us, we need to match our level of play that we had in Game 5 as much as possible. I thought everybody was pulling in the right direction and contributing the way they should, and even though we played a heck of a game, it almost wasn't enough."

"We expect a very strong push from LA and we're going to have to elevate our game."

The Oilers are 5-0 in Games 5 & 6 with the opportunity to clinch a series, and Leon Draisaitl expects the same resilient approach from his side as they aim to have another fast start like in their last two wins that've given them the chance to move on to the Second Round in front of their own fans at Rogers Place.