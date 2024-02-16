PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Stars

DALLAS, TX – Call it the 'Hart' line.

After putting in an impactful performance on Thursday in St. Louis, Corey Perry was on the top line alongside fellow former Hart Trophy winners Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid during Friday's pre-flight practice in St. Louis before the team departed to Dallas for Saturday’s afternoon tilt against the Stars.

The 38-year-old scored his first Oilers goal, had another one disallowed, a fight and was overall effective in his net-front role against the Blues, which is what Head Coach Kris Knoblauch hopes the veteran can bring to the top line with two elite scorers whose strengths come from the outside.

“I think with Connor and Leon playing together, they're usually in the offensive zone and on the perimeter making incredible plays,” Knoblauch said. “We need a guy around the net, and Hymsy's been great at that, but I think we’ll share the scoring a little more and with Perry, I think he complements those guys really well.

“He's not going to play the same minutes as Connor and Leon, but I think he adds that element of net presence, but also being able to break the puck out and getting those guys the puck. It's very important and I think he can provide that.”