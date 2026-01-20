PROJECTED LINEUP: Jarry to make first Oilers home start against Devils

EDMONTON, AB – Goaltender Tristan Jarry will start on home ice for the first time since being acquired by the Edmonton Oilers last month when forward Curtis Lazar plays in his 600th NHL game at Rogers Place against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.

The 30-year-old netminder has started plenty of games in Edmonton over his career, but the large majority of those were at Rexall Place with the WHL's Edmonton Oil Kings between the years 2011-15, and he made only two starts at Rogers Place over parts of 10 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

All of Jarry's five starts for the Oilers this season have come on the road, returning four wins with a 2.58 GAA and .907 save percentage and one shutout, while combining for a 13-3-2 record, a 2.64 GAA and .909 save percentage and two shutouts.

Jarry stopped all 31 shots for the shutout in his last start on Saturday in a 6-0 win over the Canucks – the first of back-to-back shutouts this past weekend for the Oilers before Connor Ingram made 27 saves in a 5-0 blanking of the Blues on Sunday.

"Right now, we're just balancing the goalies," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "They're rotating pretty much back and forth, but a lot of that has to do with Jarry coming back from injury. Now they're both playing really well, we feel very confident putting either one of those guys in."

With three goalies still on the roster in Tristan Jarry, Connor Ingram and Calvin Pickard, along with Kasperi Kapanen being out with an injury tonight, the Oilers will go with 11 forwards and seven defencemen, with Alec Regula serving as the seventh defenceman.