GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Blues 0

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored the winner in his 1,000th NHL game while Connor Ingram made all 27 saves to earn the Oilers their second straight shutout in a 5-0 blanking of the Blues on Sunday night

EDMONTON, AB – Here's to you, Nuge.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored the game-winning goal in his 1,000th NHL game, while Connor Ingram made 27 saves for the shutout on Sunday night as the Edmonton Oilers earned their second clean sheet in as many games with a 5-0 victory over the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Place.

After scoring six times in the second period of a 6-0 win over the Canucks on Saturday, the Oilers potted three goals in the opening 20 minutes on Sunday that started with Nugent-Hopkins' 12th goal of the season on the power play that came 5:55 into the first period, ultimately winding up as the game-winner.

Connor Ingram followed up Tristan Jarry's 31-save performance yesterday with a 27-save shutout of his own tonight to pick up his first shutout since Mar. 8, 2024 with the Arizona Coyotes and improve to 5-3-1 this season as a member of the Oilers, who've won back-to-back games via the clean sheet.

Zach Hyman recorded two goals and an assist, while Vasily Podkolzin also recorded a multi-point night with a goal and an assist alongside Connor McDavid and Mattias Ekholm, who each contributed two helpers in the victory.

Andrew Mangiapane also found the scoresheet with his sixth goal of the campaign, and Curtis Lazar has points in consecutive games thanks to an assist.

The Oilers will be back in action on home ice this Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils, continuing their eight-game homestand at Rogers Place.

Hyman scores twice & Ingram makes 27 saves in a dominant shutout

FIRST PERIOD

Just follow the Nuuuuge's lead.

This night was all about celebrating the heart & soul of the Oilers' franchise for the past 15 seasons, who ahead of playing in his 1,000th NHL game on Sunday night against the Blues – all with the Oilers – was treated to plenty of special moments by his friends, family, teammates and organization.

Nugent-Hopkins was welcomed to Rogers Place by his teammates wearing matching 'NUGE' jockey uniforms in homage of his ties to horse-racing, before they all pulled on jerseys for warm-ups adorned with his No. 93, his name bar, along with the 'A' on the front as a long-time assistant captain of the team.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is celebrated for playing his 1,000th NHL game

Everyone on the ice mimicked his unique warm-up tendencies, which included using baby powder on their sticks at the bench and stretching above the circles, before it was time for the pre-game ceremony and presentation of the silver stick, with Nuge being joined by his family at centre ice.

When the puck finally dropped, it was only fitting for Nugent-Hopkins to kick off the scoring in his own celebration.

Nugent-Hopkins opens the scoring in his 1,000th career game

After the puck was poked to Evan Bouchard by Jake Walman to set up a two-on-one behind the Blues' defence, Nugent-Hopkins took a pass from Bouchard on the left side and buried a blocker-side snipe on Jordan Binnington on the power play to open the scoring 5:55 into the first period.

The goal ended the Burbaby product's 11-game goalless drought despite being productive over that stretch with eight assists, including two in his hometown on Saturday in a 6-0 win over the Canucks. It marked Nugent-Hopkins' 12th goal and 40th point of the season, giving the Oilers an early 1-0 lead.

Bouchard collected his 220th career assist on Nugent-Hopkins’ opening goal and now has 48 points (11G, 37A) since October 21st, which is tied with Zach Werensky for the most points by a defenceman over that span.

Mangiapane puts away the rebound from Lazar's shot to make it 2-0

Just under six minutes later, the Oilers' fourth line had the Blues on their heels in their own zone before Curtis Lazar decided to take a shot from inside the right circle that produced a juicy rebound for Andrew Mangiapane to put away from the slot and make it 2-0 for the hosts.

After coming back into the lineup for the absent Leon Draisaitl on Saturday, Mangiapane picked up his sixth goal of the season and first tally in eight appearances since finding the scoresheet back on Dec. 20 against the Minnesota Wild.

Lazar now has two assists in as many games and is playing some of his best hockey of the season as the catalyst on that fourth line for Edmonton.

Hyman deflects the puck over the pad of Binnington for a 3-0 lead

Speaking of playing his best hockey, you can include Zachary Martin Hyman in that conversation after the winger scored his 16th goal of the season and second PPG in as many games with 1:17 left in the opening period, lifting Edmonton's lead to 3-0 heading into the intermission.

Following a goalmouth chance for Vasily Podkolzin, the puck was poked back up to the blueline for Mattias Ekholm to let go of a low slap shot that was deflected by Hyman over the left pad of Binnington, marking his 16th goal in his last 20 games dating back to Dec. 11.

Podkolzin was eventually credited with the second assist, giving him points in back-to-back games after scoring against his former Canucks team on Saturday night with the last of Edmonton's six goals in the second period.

With three more goals in the first period tonight, the Oilers have now scored nine goals in just over four periods of hockey after being shut out for the previous 109:59 prior to Saturday night's offensive explosion in Vancouver.

SECOND PERIOD

After being given plenty of run support in the opening 20 minutes, it was Connor Ingram's time to shine with 12 saves in the middle frame, including a big one in the dying seconds of the period on Justin Faulk that kept the Oilers on track to blank their opponents for the second straight evening.

Ingram did the heavy lifting during the middle frame for Edmonton, starting with two terrific saves in the first two minutes on Jimmy Snuggerud and Alexei Torpchenko after the Blues came back at the Oilers following the intermission with the hopes of building off an early goal in the frame.

The Oilers came close to increasing their lead when former Oilers forward Nick Bjugstad laid down in the crease on the puck to get a whistle before the puck crossed the line, but a review determined that the play had already been blown down, so the lead remained 3-0 for the Oilers.

Binnington denied Podkolzin in the crease after McDavid's set-up from below the goal line, but there was more to come from that top-line duo later in the period after they were assembled together in a unit with Hyman for Saturday's victory over Vancouver following the shuffle brought on by Draisaitl's absence.

Hyman goes post-in for his second goal of the night against the Blues

The top line got on the scoresheet again at 10:52 of the period when Hyman ripped home his second of the game off the far post after McDavid was fed by Ekholm through the neutral zone to start the fast attack that led to the winger's league-leading 17th goal since Dec. 11 (20 games) and 19th tally this season.

Hyman now has seven goals and eight points over his last seven games, while McDavid picked up his first of two helpers on Sunday. Ekholm picked up his second assist of the night and is eight assists away from reaching 300 in his career.

The Oilers wouldn't have escaped to the intermission with their 4-0 lead if it weren't for Ingram, who was alert off an offensive-zone faceoff for the Blues with nine seconds left in the period in standing up a dangerous effort from Faulk before time expired on the middle frame.

After it was Tristan Jarry shutting out the Canucks with 31 saves on Saturday, Ingram was tracking towards another clean sheet with 19 saves through 40 minutes on Sunday after being on the wrong end of a 1-0 shutout defeat to the Islanders in his last start back on Thursday.

THIRD PERIOD

Make it back-to-back shutouts for the Oilers to cap off what was a special night for their longest-tenured player.

The Oilers capped off their scoring 1:19 into the third period, with Vasily Podkolzin once again being the recipient of another terrific pass from McDavid and scoring this time to make it 5-0 and continue his recent stretch of productive play with a multi-point game on Sunday, thanks to his 12th goal of the season.

McDavid pushed the puck past Blues defenceman Tyler Tucker in the neutral zone before throwing a spin-o-rama pass to Podkolzin at the back post that he put over Binnington's right pad, giving the Russian his third multi-point game of the season and three goals and four assists over his last eight games.

McDavid delivers an incredible pass to Podkolzin to make it 5-0 Oilers

After time expired on a 27-save shutout for Ingram, marking Edmonton's second straight blanking, there was still time for one final ovation for Nuge.

After the Oilers saluted their own fans at centre ice, the players stayed and let Nugent-Hopkins take an extra lap of his own amidst ovations from the Rogers Place faithful, who've had the pleasure of getting to cheer for him for 1,000 straight games and many more to come.

