GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Blues 0

EDMONTON, AB – Here's to you, Nuge.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored the game-winning goal in his 1,000th NHL game, while Connor Ingram made 27 saves for the shutout on Sunday night as the Edmonton Oilers earned their second clean sheet in as many games with a 5-0 victory over the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Place.

After scoring six times in the second period of a 6-0 win over the Canucks on Saturday, the Oilers potted three goals in the opening 20 minutes on Sunday that started with Nugent-Hopkins' 12th goal of the season on the power play that came 5:55 into the first period, ultimately winding up as the game-winner.

Connor Ingram followed up Tristan Jarry's 31-save performance yesterday with a 27-save shutout of his own tonight to pick up his first shutout since Mar. 8, 2024 with the Arizona Coyotes and improve to 5-3-1 this season as a member of the Oilers, who've won back-to-back games via the clean sheet.

Zach Hyman recorded two goals and an assist, while Vasily Podkolzin also recorded a multi-point night with a goal and an assist alongside Connor McDavid and Mattias Ekholm, who each contributed two helpers in the victory.

Andrew Mangiapane also found the scoresheet with his sixth goal of the campaign, and Curtis Lazar has points in consecutive games thanks to an assist.

The Oilers will be back in action on home ice this Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils, continuing their eight-game homestand at Rogers Place.