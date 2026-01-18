PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blues

Nugent-Hopkins assisted each of Kasperi Kapanen's two goals at Rogers Arena, which were a part of a six-goal second period from the Oilers that included a pair from Jack Roslovic, who helped sink the Canucks to their 10th straight loss (0-8-2) along with 31 saves from Tristan Jarry for the shutout.

"He's a very quiet leader who leads by example and is exceptionally humble and incredibly talented," Roslovic said. "So it's very cool to see him play this many games. For anyone to do it in the league is impressive. To do it all on one team is saying something, so he's done a lot for the city."

Now, it's time for Nugent-Hopkins to be paid back by the fans and his teammates at Rogers Place on Sunday for everything he's done over more than 14 seasons for the only team he's ever known, after kicking off the weekend's celebrations with a confident win over the Canucks close to where he grew up.

"It's perfect timing for him to be able to celebrate 999 here, and then do everything tomorrow," Darnell Nurse said. "Obviously, such an important part of not just our team, but the organization and helping our team get to the point that it's at now. He's been a leader on and off the ice, and it's a fun weekend to be a part of and soak it all in."

For some of his long-time teammates like Darnell Nurse, Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, who’ve shared a locker room with him and followed his lead as a first-overall pick of the Oilers back in 2011 – evolving into a leader on and off the ice – it’s a celebration they’re looking forward to just as much as him.

“He's been amazing since the first day we’ve all been a part of this organization,” Nurse said. “He texted me when I got drafted, and I got the opportunity to meet him at our first camp. Being the highly talented player that he is and a special one when he came in, he didn't treat you any differently than anyone else. I think that speaks to the level and type of guy that he was then and continues to be now.”

“I'm really excited about it,” McDavid added. “It's a long year with a lot of similar days, and Sunday will be an exciting day for our organization, for Nuge and his family.”

“It's been a special group to be a part of," the captain continued. "We’ve played every single game together here in Edmonton. In a lot of ways, we grew up together, learning this league and figuring it out. So to see Nuge reach that milestone, it speaks to his loyalty here and how much he likes the city, the fans and the organization. Big credit to him.”