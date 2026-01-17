PROJECTED LINEUP: Draisaitl out for Saturday's clash with Canucks

Draisaitl will take a leave of absence for the next week & will be unavailable to face the Canucks while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins takes his place as second-line centre on Saturday for his 999th NHL game

Edmonton Oilers v Vancouver Canucks

© 2025 Derek Cain

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

VANCOUVER, BC – The Edmonton Oilers will be without their German superstar for the next few games, starting Saturday with a Pacific Division clash against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena.

Forward Leon Draisaitl will be unavailable to face the Canucks tonight in Vancouver in the first of a weekend back-to-back for the Oilers after the team announced before this morning's pre-game skate on the West Coast that he'll take a leave of absence and return to Germany due to a family illness.

Draisaitl is expected to return sometime next week during Edmonton's extended eight-game homestand.

The German will be a massive loss for the Oilers against a Canucks team he's recorded at least a point against in 26 of his last 27 regular season games (23G, 21A), while Vancouver has lost their previous nine contests (0-7-2), but he has the full support of the Oilers' organization during this tough time.

"Obviously, we'll miss him, but the job comes second," Connor McDavid said. "Everybody in here is a brother, father, son or whatever, and that stuff comes first. He's got to go home and be with his family, and we're thinking about him and his entire family, so we've got to take care of things while he's done."

With Draisaitl's absence, everyone else in the lineup has a chance to raise their game and receive more opportunities.

"You saw it last year when we kind of got hit with the injury bug," McDavid said. "We had some guys step up in a really big way, so obviously, we're looking for the same thing this year with a little bit more opportunity. [Adam Henrique] is out as well, so lots of opportunities for guys to step up and make an impact."

Connor speaks about Draisaitl's absence before facing the Canucks

The Oilers will be forced to fill Draisaitl's vacancy on the second line and will rely on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to play up the middle in a top-six role with Kasperi Kapanen and Trent Frederic, with the Burnaby product set to play in his 999th NHL game on Saturday in front of family and friends in his hometown.

With Nugent-Hopkins moving to centre on the second line, Vasily Podkolzin will take over left-wing responsibilities on the top line with Zach Hyman and Connor McDavid. The Oilers' captain is looking forward to developing chemistry with the Russian forward, who's played well in recent games with a goal and three assists in his previous six contests and an average ice time of over 15 minutes across his last four.

"Excited about that opportunity to play with him," McDavid said. "I haven't really had that chance before, so something new for him and me. So he's been a great player for us ever since he came into our room. He competes every single night, works so hard, gets pucks back good along the wall, and does a lot of little things that fans don't notice. I'm excited to play with him."

Andrew Mangiapane will return to the lineup to fill Draisaitl's absence and play on the fourth line with Curtis Lazar and Mattias Janmark.

Tristan Jarry will start between the pipes against the Canucks and will be backed up by Calvin Pickard. With three goalies currently on their roster, the Oilers left Connor Ingram in Edmonton, where the 28-year-old could start on Sunday night against the St. Louis Blues in the second of the teams' back-to-back.

Kris provides lineup notes before the Oilers visit the Canucks on Saturday

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. the Canucks below:

Podkolzin - McDavid - Hyman
Frederic - Nugent-Hopkins - Kapanen
Howard - Roslovic - Savoie
Mangiapane - Lazar - Janmark

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Emberson
Walman - Stastney

Jarry
Pickard

