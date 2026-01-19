PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Devils

EDMONTON, AB – When it's your night, it's your night.

Not only was it a special night for Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who scored the game-winner in his 1,000th NHL game, but the Oilers shared in the spoils of their longest-tenured player's celebration at Rogers Place to lock down their second straight shutout victory on Sunday in a 5-0 blanking of the Blues.

The Oilers will look to keep those good times rolling when they continue their eight-game homestand against the New Jersey Devils, who'll be in Edmonton on the second of a back-to-back on Tuesday after beginning their four-game Western road trip the night before in Calgary.

New Jersey is in need of wins to climb closer to the Eastern Conference playoff picture, where they currently find themselves on the outside looking in with a 24-22-2 record to sit seventh in the Metropolitan Division and seven points out of the final Wild Card spot (at the time of publication on Monday afternoon).

Edmonton is 5-2-2 in January and has allowed only one goal over its last three games, with the lone goal coming in a 1-0 loss to the Islanders last week before responding with back-to-back shutouts over the Canucks and Blues with a combined 11 unanswered goals that've come from different sources.

It marked the seventh time since the 2000-01 season that the Oilers recorded at least 10 unanswered goals, and the first time in franchise history with back-to-back shutouts by a five-goal margin thanks to Tristan Jarry and Connor Ingram's combined 31 and 27-save performances against the Canucks and Blues.