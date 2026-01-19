PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Devils

After being honoured in a pre-game ceremony, Nugent-Hopkins scored on the power play 5:55 into the first period with a lethal wrist shot inside the post to beat Jordan Binnington for his 12th goal of the season and first in 11 games, ultimately proving to be the decisive goal in a clinical Oilers performance.
"Classic Nuge," Zach Hyman said. "Just a great wrister. A quick snapshot that beat him clean, and pretty special when you're able to score. I think I saw a stat that he's like the 10th player to score in his first and 1,000th game, which is pretty cool. Pretty amazing."
Hyman scored twice after Andrew Mangiapane made it 2-0 for the Oilers in the first period, with Hyman notching his 18th and 19th goals of the season along with an assist to give himself 17 goals over his last 20 games since Dec. 11 and seven goals and nine points over his last seven games.
"Going to good spots and playing with a pretty good player," Hyman said. "I think goalscoring is very much a confidence thing. It's a feel thing. I've scored a lot of goals with this team, and I think it starts with Connor. He's such a dynamic player. Just try to get open, try to get him the puck in space, let him do his thing, and then try to complement him and find ways to get into scoring positions. He's pretty good at finding me."
With Leon Draisaitl away from the team, Hyman and McDavid were joined on the top line by Vasily Podkolzin, who recorded a multi-point game with a goal and an assist and now has goals in back-to-back games, and seven points (3G, 4A) over his last eight games.
Connor McDavid and Mattias Ekholm each had two assists.