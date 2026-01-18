GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Canucks 0

VANCOUVER, BC – Great six-cess.

The Edmonton Oilers scored all six of their goals in the second period at Rogers Arena on Saturday night, receiving pairs from Jack Roslovic and Kasperi Kapanen while goaltender Tristan Jarry locked down his second shutout of the season with 31 saves in a 6-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

After going 109:59 without a goal over their previous five periods, the Oilers broke out in a big way by putting six past Canucks netminder Nikita Tolopilo during a 13:23 stretch of the middle frame after Roslovic kicked things off with his first of two goals on the night just over three minutes into the stanza.

Zach Hyman notched a power-play goal for his 17th goal of the season, and then Kapanen and Roslovic alternated turns finding the scoresheet before Vasily Podkolzin wrapped up the scoring by notching his 11th goal of the season against his former team with 3:26 left in a dominant frame from the Oilers.

The Oilers scored six goals in a period for the 12th time in franchise history, and for the first time since doing it against these very same Canucks (in Edmonton) during the last game they did it on Apr. 27, 2017, when they tallied six goals in the third period of a 7-2 victory.

"I thought the team effort was great," Darnell Nurse said. "Once we got on the front foot, it was shift after shift, and we came in waves. Up and down the lineup, there were a lot of contributions, and obviously, Jarrs made some big saves for us as well."

Kasperi Kapanen's pair of goals lifted the Finnish forward's tallies over his last seven games since returning from injury to seven points (3G, 4A), while Roslovic ended a seven-game pointless streak with two goals as part of a strong night alongside Isaac Howard and Matt Savoie on Edmonton's third line.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins recorded two assists in his hometown to mark his 999th career game, with the longest-tenured Oilers player set to be celebrated for reaching 1,000 games when the Blue & Orange host the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Place on Sunday for the second of a back-to-back.

"It's perfect timing, really, for him to be able to celebrate 999 here, and then do everything tomorrow," Nurse said. "Obviously, such an important part of not just our team, but the organization and helping our team get to the point that it's at now. He's been a leader on and off the ice, and it's a fun weekend to be a part of and soak it all in."