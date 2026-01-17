RELEASE: Oilers statement on Leon Draisaitl

EDMONTON, AB – Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl will be taking a brief leave of absence to attend to a family illness in Germany. He is expected to return to the team later next week.
On behalf of Leon, the club asks for privacy at this time.
