RELEASE: Oilers statement on Leon Draisaitl

The forward will be taking a brief leave of absence to attend to a family illness in Germany

GettyImages-2254729363 (1)
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff
@edmontonoilers

EDMONTON, AB – Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl will be taking a brief leave of absence to attend to a family illness in Germany. He is expected to return to the team later next week.

On behalf of Leon, the club asks for privacy at this time.

