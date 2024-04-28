PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Kings (Game 4)

LOS ANGELES, CA – When the puck drops at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday for Game 4 between the Oilers and Kings, it’ll be Derek Ryan’s turn to jump into the lineup and bring his best to the Blue & Orange’s already burgeoning penalty kill from the fourth-line centre role.

“Yeah, I feel good,” said the veteran forward after the pre-game skate on Sunday. “It was my job to stay ready and stay prepared to go in and I’m excited for the opportunity, excited to be back with the guys and get to play.”

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch will make a like-for-like swap between Ryan and Sam Carrick on the fourth line as the only change for Edmonton following his team’s 6-1 victory in Game 3, hoping that injecting one of their fresh bodies into the lineup will give the OIlers some extra juice for their chance to take a 3-1 lead in their first-round series with the Kings.

“I think both players give us a different element,” the bench boss said. “I think they're both very good hockey players. Both have been playing really well the last couple of weeks.

“I just feel it could maybe give us a little more energy. Fresh legs, that's all. Derek is playing tonight and he has been playing very well for us the past couple of months and it was difficult not having him in the lineup.”