PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Canadiens

MONTREAL, QC – Only one lineup change is expected on Saturday as the Oilers conclude their three-game road trip against the Montreal Canadiens with a chance to set a new franchise record of 10 consecutive wins.

After getting the night off Thursday in Detroit, Stuart Skinner is projected to start between the pipes for Edmonton. Calvin Pickard stopped 15 of 17 shots as the Oilers defeated the Red Wings 3-2 in OT.

Skinner has recorded six of the team's nine wins on their current streak, stopping 171 of the 180 shots he's faced for a .950 save percentage and 1.48 goals-against average.

Ryan McLeod was absent from Saturday's morning skate, but Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said the winger is a bit under the weather and is expected to be ready for the game. Sam Gagner filled in during line rushes and would make his return to the lineup if McLeod is unable to play.