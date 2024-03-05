PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Bruins

BOSTON, MA – Goaltender Stuart Skinner was in the starter's net for this morning's pre-game skate ahead of the Oilers beginning their four-game road trip on Tuesday night at TD Garden against the Boston Bruins.

"I think games like this, you just know they're going to be tight," Skinner said. "You know they're going to be hard-earned wins and they're always in the game, no matter what the score is. They know how to come back and they know how to keep a lead. They're just such a mature, high-end team, so it's a really good challenge for us."

Centre Derek Ryan was a full participant at full morning skate and looks set to return to the lineup tonight after missing Sunday's 6-1 triumph over the Pittsburgh Penguins with a "minor injury", as described by Head Coach Kris Knoblauch.

Sam Gagner, who filled in on the fourth line and registered four shots in 11:33 of ice time in the victory, was placed on waivers by the club on Tuesday afternoon for the purpose of assignment to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

After some further experimenting with some different defensive pairings in Sunday's win, putting Vincent Desharnais alongside Darnell Nurse and Cody Ceci joining Brett Kulak, Coach Knoblauch will elect to keep his original combinations intact to begin their four-game Eastern road trip, but might decide to change things up depending on how the road trip progresses.

"The other night it was an easier game for us to play. Our team played well," Knoblauch said. "It wasn't Pittsburgh's best game. and everything looked as it should've been. As we play some tougher games, especially when we're on the road, we'll find out exactly how much we like those pairs. It's ongoing, and maybe it's for a certain opponent we switch back, but we'll see."