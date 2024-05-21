RELEASE: Oilers to battle Stars in Western Conference Final

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers will take on a familiar playoff foe in the Western Conference Final after eliminating the Vancouver Canucks on Monday to advance and face the Dallas Stars.

The Stanley Cup semifinal will be the ninth all-time post-season meeting between the Oilers and Stars, which is each franchise's second-most series against a single opponent. This year's meeting will be their first playoff encounter since 2003, though.

Since the start of January, the Oilers (31-12-5, 67 points) and Stars (30-12-5, 65 points) were the top two teams, respectively, in standings points among Western Conference clubs.

Dallas was victorious in two of their three regular season meetings, defeating Edmonton 4-3 on Nov. 2 and 5-0 on April 3. The lone Oilers victory came 4-3 in overtime on Feb. 17.

Here is the schedule for the Western Conference Final:

GAME 1 @DAL – Thursday, May 23, 6:30pm MT

GAME 2 @DAL – Saturday, May 25, 6pm MT

GAME 3 @EDM – Monday, May 27, 6:30pm MT

GAME 4 @EDM – Wednesday, May 29, 6:30pm MT

GAME 5 @DAL – Friday, May 31, TBD

GAME 6 @EDM – Sunday, June 2, TBD

GAME 7 @DAL – Tuesday, June 4, TBD

Round 3 tickets will be available Wednesday, May 22 at 12pm MT at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets.