GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Canucks 2 (Game 4)

EDMONTON, AB – It was a dramatic finish, but we're going back to the West Coast with an even series thanks to Evan Bouchard's late heroics.
After the Canucks scored twice in the third period and tied it at 2-2 through Brock Boeser with the net empty inside the final two minutes of regulation, Leon Draisaitl set up the defenceman to score the game-winner by sneaking a wrist shot past goaltender Arturs Silovs with 38.1 seconds left to seal a 3-2 victory for the Oilers in Game 4 at Rogers Place on Tuesday night.
Goaltender Calvin Pickard held down the crease with 19 saves for the Oilers, picking up his first-career playoff win in his first post-season start, while Draisaitl and Bouchard each finished with a goal and assist to give Edmonton their fourth straight victory in Game 4 over the past two postseasons.
The series shifts back to Rogers Arena in Vancouver for Game 5 on Thursday night tied at two games apiece.