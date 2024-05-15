GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Canucks 2 (Game 4)

SECOND PERIOD

Pickard came up with the saves he needed over the opening two periods to keep the Canucks off the scoreboard, allowing the Oilers to escape sustained pressure in their zone in the middle frame and push forward near the end of the period to double their lead.

The Oilers were isolated low in their zone around the four-minute mark off a Canucks' dump-in that created a two-on-one and an open look for Elias Pettersson at the right circle dot, but Pickard absorbed the shot and froze the play to allow Edmonton to settle themself with a face-off.

The Canucks hemmed the Oilers into their own end at times with their relentless forecheck, breaking up passes and extending shifts for a solid stretch during the middle stages of the frame to generate their best stretch of the period, but Pickard continued to settle down his teammates until they began to break out of it before the period was halfway over with more offensive chances.

Darnell Nurse would break through the neutral zone with speed near the 11-minute mark and throw a backhand on net that Silovs turned aside, but the puck arrived back on Nurse's stick behind the net before the defenceman tried to sneak a short-side shot past the Canucks' defender as he slid across the crease.

it would take Mattias Ekholm taking a hit to make a play at the Canucks' blueline to provide the breakthrough for the Oilers with 39.8 seconds left in the period when the Swede was flattened by Noah Juulsen on a neutral transion, but got the puck pushed ahead to Nugent-Hopkins to create a two-on-one with McDavid.

Nugent-Hopkins looked off his captain and went low blocker with his shot that struck the inside of the far post to beat Silovs for the 2-1 Oilers lead before the intermission, with the goal extending No. 93's career-best playoff point streak to five games (1G, 6A).