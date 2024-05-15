GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Canucks 2 (Game 4)

The Canucks equalize in the final two minutes before Bouchard notches the game-winner for the Oilers with 38.1 seconds left to seal a 3-2 victory in Game 4 & even their second-round series

Vancouver Canucks v Edmonton Oilers - Game Four

© 2024 Getty Images

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – It was a dramatic finish, but we're going back to the West Coast with an even series thanks to Evan Bouchard's late heroics.

After the Canucks scored twice in the third period and tied it at 2-2 through Brock Boeser with the net empty inside the final two minutes of regulation, Leon Draisaitl set up the defenceman to score the game-winner by sneaking a wrist shot past goaltender Arturs Silovs with 38.1 seconds left to seal a 3-2 victory for the Oilers in Game 4 at Rogers Place on Tuesday night.

Goaltender Calvin Pickard held down the crease with 19 saves for the Oilers, picking up his first-career playoff win in his first post-season start, while Draisaitl and Bouchard each finished with a goal and assist to give Edmonton their fourth straight victory in Game 4 over the past two postseasons.

The series shifts back to Rogers Arena in Vancouver for Game 5 on Thursday night tied at two games apiece.

Watch the recap of Tuesday's Oilers win in Game 4 vs. Vancouver

FIRST PERIOD

Edmonton's resolve to come out more desperate than the Canucks and even the series on home ice was proven right from the opening shift when their reunited line of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman created a chance only 49 seconds on a cross-crease pass from the Oilers captain that forced Arturs Silovs into making a sliding blocker save on Hyman.

Edmonton's penalty kill came up with a stop on their first call to action inside the opening six minutes before the Oilers took to their first power play near the midway mark of the frame when Leon Draisaitl was held by J.T. Miller on the boards. The German created the man advantage and would inevitably finish it, accepting McDavid's cut-back feed to the right circle and hammering a one-timer that snuck inside the near post beyond Silovs to lift the Oilers into a one-goal advantage at 9:50 of the first period.

McDavid sets up Draisaitl on the PP to make it 1-0 Edmonton

Draisaitl's tally makes him the first Oiler since Mark Messier in 1988 to begin a postseason with points in nine straight games, while the power-play goal for Edmonton was their 32nd in their last 21 playoff games.

The Oilers would put themselves in a tough position to protect that lead when Evander Kane got the stick up on Tyler Myers in front of the Canucks' net to earn himself a double-minor for high-sticking, but the penalty kill came up with the vital intervention to keep Vancouver off the board – including Calvin Pickard, who made a toe save on Conor Garland inside the blue paint before he covered up the loose puck.

Before the period was over, Draisaitl would throw an errant backhand pas that would be picked off for a Canucks' two-on-one, but the German put in the defensive effort to break up the odd-man rush and keep Edmonton ahead by a goal through 20 minutes.

Leon speaks to the media after Tuesday's thrilling 3-2 win

SECOND PERIOD

Pickard came up with the saves he needed over the opening two periods to keep the Canucks off the scoreboard, allowing the Oilers to escape sustained pressure in their zone in the middle frame and push forward near the end of the period to double their lead.

The Oilers were isolated low in their zone around the four-minute mark off a Canucks' dump-in that created a two-on-one and an open look for Elias Pettersson at the right circle dot, but Pickard absorbed the shot and froze the play to allow Edmonton to settle themself with a face-off.

The Canucks hemmed the Oilers into their own end at times with their relentless forecheck, breaking up passes and extending shifts for a solid stretch during the middle stages of the frame to generate their best stretch of the period, but Pickard continued to settle down his teammates until they began to break out of it before the period was halfway over with more offensive chances.

Darnell Nurse would break through the neutral zone with speed near the 11-minute mark and throw a backhand on net that Silovs turned aside, but the puck arrived back on Nurse's stick behind the net before the defenceman tried to sneak a short-side shot past the Canucks' defender as he slid across the crease.

it would take Mattias Ekholm taking a hit to make a play at the Canucks' blueline to provide the breakthrough for the Oilers with 39.8 seconds left in the period when the Swede was flattened by Noah Juulsen on a neutral transion, but got the puck pushed ahead to Nugent-Hopkins to create a two-on-one with McDavid.

Nugent-Hopkins looked off his captain and went low blocker with his shot that struck the inside of the far post to beat Silovs for the 2-1 Oilers lead before the intermission, with the goal extending No. 93's career-best playoff point streak to five games (1G, 6A).

Mattias addresses the media following Tuesday's victory

THIRD PERIOD

Take a moment to catch your breath, Oil Country.

With the Canucks trailing by two heading into the final frame, the Oilers had to expect their push that inevitably arrived when the visitors cut into the home side's lead on a shot through traffic by Conor Garland with 13:06 remaining, putting Edmonton on high alert before Vancouver's equalizer came with their net empty in the period's final three minutes.

The Canucks won an offensive-zone draw at six-on-five and had the puck on Brock Boeser's stick, leading to Vancouver's leading playoff scorer eluding the attempted block by Vincent Desharnais and beating Pickard over the left pad to tie the game with 1:41 left in regulation, taking the air out of Rogers Place for a moment with the late equalizer.

But luckily, Edmonton still had time on the clock to make up for their mistake.

The Oilers gained offensive-zone possession in the final minute and had the puck on Draisaitl's stick below the goal line before the Grman found a seem to send a pass up to Evan Bouchard between the circles. The defenceman let fly a wrist shot that Silovs couldn't handle as the puck trickled behind the netminder and into the back of the net to blow the roof off Rogers Place in celebration of Bouchard's last-gasp winner.

Bouchard beats Silovs with 38 seconds remaining in regulation

