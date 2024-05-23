TALKING POINTS: Holland & Knoblauch speak ahead of Western Conference Final

Holland on the leadership group of the Oilers learning from past failures in the Stanley Cup Playoffs to arrive at this moment ready to win:

“Tremendous growth, I would say that when I got here in 2019, and some of you were in the room, I think I talked about the importance of being in lots of big games. The first year, we wanted to be in some big games in March and we weren't sure if we could make the playoffs, but that's where you begin to believe as a player. The more you get in the playoffs, the more experience you get. It makes a difference. I think going into Game 6 at home against Vancouver the other day, we'd been in that situation two years ago going into LA in Game 6 down three games to two, and we had to win a big road game. This was flipped – we had to win a big home game, and then you go into Game 7 and you'd been in it before two years earlier.

"So number one, I would say they've been in lots of big games. We've played lots of playoff games. We expect lots of 22 and 23-year-olds in the National Hockey League in terms of what they can do on the ice and leadership. But ultimately, you need to have some years. You need [players] 25, 26, 27 years of age. So I think that they've grown as players and tremendously as leaders, and certainly Connor, Leon, Nuge and Darnell. We've tried to add to that. It's why we brought in Corey Perry, Mattias Ekholm and some others in Zach Hyman; some veteran guys that have been around, and you try to grow that leadership group. But certainly, Connor and Leon drive our team on and off the ice.”

Knoblauch on the evolution of Evan Bouchard and a lot of the credit belonging to Paul Coffey:

“I think you have to credit Paul for what he's brought to Evans’s game. I think since Paul's been here, he’s just encouraged the defencemen to make plays, not worry about mistakes, limiting those, but giving them a lot of confidence to make those plays and giving them insight into what plays are to be made and where they can pull it back a little bit. I think with Paul's experience in the National Hockey League and especially with the Edmonton Oilers, how can you not listen? How can you not be wide-eyed and listen to every word he says? And I think that relationship's been really good not only for Evan, but all the defencemen. Evan was a great defenceman before, and I think just with the tutelage from Paul, he’s increased his playing ability and really allowed himself to take that next step.”

Knoblauch on Bouchard building his all-around game to complement his offence:

“It's not fair just to mention the shot. Obviously, the shot is noteworthy – I don't know the stat about 90-mile-an-hour slap shots in the NHL, but he's got twice as many as the next guy. So not only does he have the velocity, but he's got the accuracy.

"The rest of his game, I was talking about this just a few days ago. Somebody was asking me about Bouchard and I knew him quite well from my time in the Ontario Hockey League. The Erie Otters and London Knights had quite a rivalry, and Evan was a young defenceman coming into the league. Watching him, I was thinking, ‘Alright, here's this young 16-year-old that's getting a lot of ice time. Probably more than I think he deserves. Let's take advantage of him. He's going to be on the ice that much. He looks tall, lanky, a little sleepy, maybe out of position a bit, so let's take advantage of it’. But I was totally wrong in my assessment of Evan at a young age just because he was always making the right plays. He was in position and he was a young 16-year-old. He was growing into his body, but he was an outstanding player even at that age.

"What I saw from him, that 16-year-old playing at the Ontario Hockey League at that level, I'm kind of seeing here. He's always in the right position. He rarely makes a mistake. Forwards love a defenceman who puts a pass on their stick. I don't know many guys who are better than him at doing that. And then defensively, I don't think he gets enough credit for how well he defends just because it just seems like he's always a step ahead of the play.”