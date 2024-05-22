BLOG: Henrique anticipated to return early in Western Conference Final against Dallas

EDMONTON, AB – Forward Adam Henrique is close to making his return from injury and is anticipated to be an option for the Oilers early in their Western Conference Final matchup against the Stars.

“We believe he's really close and we’re expecting him early in the series, whether that's Game 1, 2 or 3,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. “but we'll definitely be seeing him at some point.”

Henrique practiced in full on Wednesday morning at Rogers Place on the second line next to Leon Draisaitl and Dylan Holloway as a fill-in in for Evander Kane, who wasn't on the ice for maintenance reasons ahead of the team’s flight to Dallas for Games 1 & 2 of the third-round series on Thursday & Saturday.

The 34-year-old Henrique has a goal and an assist through six games in these playoffs, with his last appearance (and his only minutes of the Second Round) coming in Game 2 against the Canucks when he played 16 shifts and finished minus-one in 11:36 of ice time.

Henrique has missed five games since the decision that was made by the coaching staff to have him suit up in Game 2 against Vancouver despite not being 100 percent, with a few late calls due to injury for the Oilers forcing the coaching staff's hand. But with a few more players returning to full strength in recent games, they’ve had the luxury of letting Henrique take more time to recover, get back to full fitness and work his way into a position to be an impact player in Round 3.

“That had a lot to do with the situation on a lot of players, a lot of question marks,” Knoblauch said of Henrique in Game 2 against Vancouver. “And right now, maybe we could have had him in, but we felt that we had healthy bodies and that he could spend some more time resting it and getting back to 100 percent. In the game that he did play, we had a lot of question marks and maybe put him in sooner than we needed to, so right now we’re very fortunate.

“We're moving on to the Third Round and now, we’ve got a guy who can help us this series.”