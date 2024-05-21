LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Canucks (Game 7)

SECOND PERIOD

15:51: Silovs makes another unbelievable stop to dive out and deny Leon Draisaitl right as an Oilers' power play was about to expire.

18:44: CODY CECI LOVES THE BIG STAGE! A BLAST FROM NO. 5 PUTS THE OILERS AHEAD IN GAME 7! Ceci steps into a slap shot that beats Silovs clean over the left shoulder to open the Game 7 scoring in favour of the Blue & Orange. Remember, the defenceman scored in Edmonton's Game 7 victory over the Los Angeles Kings back in 2022. 1-0 Oilers.

20:00: The second period is underway!

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: What an opening period! We're scoreless, but Connor Brown could've made it a one-goal lead shorthanded for Edmonton in the last minute before having his one-on-one shot stopped by Silovs after he tried to go five-hole. Shots are 13-2 Edmonton, with the Blue & Orange killing off everything but 14 seconds of McLeod's double minor.

3:46: Ryan McLeod gets his stick into the face of Elias Pettersson in the corner for a four-minute double minor. Edmonton to an extended penalty kill.

10:00: At ten minutes, Edmonton registers their 10th shot on a full-ice rush from Connor McDavid. Shots are 10-1 through one half of the first period.

13:44: Ilya Mikheyev just needed to slide it past the outstretched Stuart Skinner after J.T. Miller intercepted Vincent Desharnais' errant pass at the blueline, but the Russian can't put it away after being fed for an open chance! A huge missed opportunity and a let-off for the Oilers.

15:02: Hyman rips up the left side and puts a good backhander on goal that's stopped before Bouchard has the rebound eaten up by Silovs.

18:38: Arturs Silovs opens the game with a monstrous blocker save on Brett Kulak after Dylan Holloway fired the initial shot to create the rebound.

20:00: GAME ON! Only one team will advance as we begin this pivotal Game 7 to decide a place in the Conference Final.

Steel your mind, Oilers fans, and buckle up!

20:00: The first period of tonight's elimination Game 7 will begin at 7:10 pm MT.