PROJECTED LINEUP: Pickard starts for the Oilers in Game 4

Defenceman Darnell Nurse affirmed his coach’s thoughts that the players’ trust in Pickard couldn’t be higher.

“A ton of faith,” Nurse said. “I think our whole group has a ton of faith in him with the work and compete that he brings. He's one of the favourites in here and just a genuinely good guy. He's always out there competing, and he's played so well for us all year long.”

Pickard turned in a solid season with a 12-7-1 record, a 2.25 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage in 23 appearances (20 starts) this season after ascending from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors in November and making his first start in a 5-3 loss to the Panthers on Nov. 20 in Sunrise, FL.

The Moncton, NB-born goalie who was raised in Winnipeg said it's taken a lot of belief in his ability to play at this level to for him to foster the mental fortitude that's allowed him to work his way back up the ranks and earn this opportunity tonight in Game 4 with his team needing strong goaltending facing a 2-1 deficit in the series.

"Just believing over the last five, six, seven years since I've been in the NHL consistently," Pickard said. "I know I can play at this level and this year, I proved it to myself and everybody around me. It's a really good opportunity for me tonight and I feel that I'm ready."

Pickard has helped prove himself and prepare for this moment through plenty of practice time, where his dedication toward being ready at a moment’s notice has allowed him to embrace playing without pressure and arrive ready for his opportunity tonight at Rogers Place.

“I've said it all year. Practice is huge for me,” he said. “I'm surrounded by really good people. [Goaltending Coach Dustin Schwartz] and Skins have been really good for me; a lot of little things in practice every single day. And I'll say it again, but I’m not putting too much pressure on myself. I'm fighting for my life every game.

“I'm at a point in my career where worrying about other stuff isn't going to do me any favours. I've been saying it all year that I'm not putting too much pressure on myself, and tonight's no different.

I’m definitely excited and looking for a win.”