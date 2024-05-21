GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Canucks 2 (Game 7) 

"Darnell is obviously one of the longest members here and has been a leader. His work ethic and his plays speak for a lot, but they speak even more when you're playing well," Knoblauch said. "And I think the last two games, he really stepped up and elevated his game. For him to have the confidence to rally the guys, they obviously appreciate that and I think it was a well-timed thing to do from a leader."

"Nursey is just a great leader for us, and he stepped up at a big moment and felt the need to calm us down a little bit," Draisaitl added. "I thought it was the right call. After that, I don't know if they scored the second one after that or before that, I'm not sure, but I thought we did a good job in the last three minutes."

With the Canucks' net empty, Edmonton sold out to try and get their bodies in front of pucks, ultimately getting a big block to send it out and into the neutral zone to allow the Oilers to see out their Game 7 victory and advance to the Western Conference Final.

"Guys were eating pucks. Guys did everything that we possibly could have to win this game," Skinner said. "I think that shows you how hard of a team to Vancouver was. I also think it shows you how hard it is just to get to the Third Round and it only gets harder from here, so we've got some great experience being able to beat these guys in Game 7 and the way that we did it.

"So being able to learn from those mistakes that we made and really carry on the things that we did well into Round 3 is going to be really big for us."