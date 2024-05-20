PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks (Game 7)

VANCOUVER, BC – From ‘Win or go home’ in Game 6 to ‘Winner takes all’ in Game 7, the objective for the Oilers of winning one more game to extend their season isn't changing.

But this time, a spot in the Western Conference Final is up for grabs.

“It's going to be a lot of fun in that building here in Vancouver and we're playing against a good hockey team,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said Sunday afternoon. “I’m looking forward to it and I know our players are as well. As an elite athlete, you always want pressure-filled games when they mean the most, and what better situation than a gold medal game or a Game 7 matchup?”

The Blue & Orange dealt with the pressure of elimination on Saturday the only way they could by beating the Canucks handily by a 5-1 score in Game 6 to even their second-round series at 3-3 and set up tonight’s elimination decider that will determine who’ll face the Stars in Round 3 beginning later this week.

"There's nothing to be satisfied or excited about," Connor McDavid said. "We just bought ourselves another day and I would expect the same level of urgency and desperation from our group. I would expect Vancouver to play a better game as well and I would expect it to be a highly competitive, great Game 7."

Each of Edmonton’s goals in Saturday’s solid team effort came at even strength, while their penalty kill performed strongly by limiting Vancouver’s power play to two shots on three chances – including 56 seconds at five-on-three at the end of the second period that dropped Vancouver to 0-for-11 this series.

"I think we just played fast," Zach Hyman said post-game. "I think when we're playing fast, we're getting more opportunities and more looks at their net and I thought we got some good looks off the cycle, too. We've gotten looks all series, but I think we bore down on our chances and made good on them."