PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Canucks (Game 7)

The Oilers injected some physicality and versatility into their lineup with the addition of Sam Carrick in Saturday’s 5-1 victory in Game 6, with the centre’s all-around play helping push their season and this second-round series to an all-important elimination Game 7 tonight.

“For a guy that hadn't played for about two-plus weeks, it’s not an easy situation to come into the lineup for an elimination game,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. “I thought he played really solid, controlled the puck down low, created some turnovers on the forecheck, won us some key face-offs in the defensive zone, and his physicality is always important in the playoff series. He brings a lot to the table.”

Corey Perry is expected to be out in place of Carrick for the second straight game on Monday despite owning the most Game 7 experience out of any player on the Oilers roster, going 5-5 in those 10 games with four goals and two assists. Comparatively, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have been in two career Game 7s and have combined for three points (1G, 2A).

“Even though he's not playing, I'm certain the players will look at him for some stability and some confidence,” Knoblauch said. “Corey's been an outstanding addition to our team not only on the ice, but probably even more important off the ice given his leadership to the team. And we've got some really good leaders on our team. But for a guy that's won a Stanley Cup and been to the Stanley Cup Final numerous times, Corey's spoken up many times this year and the team has listened. So I think Corey's been a very valuable resource for us.”