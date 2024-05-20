PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Canucks (Game 7)

The Oilers won't have Adam Henrique's veteran leadership in the lineup, as the 34-year-old is poised to miss his fourth straight game with a lower-body injury after playing only 11:38 in Edmonton's Game 3 overtime victory. Henrique scored twice in the only Game 7 of his career as a member of the New Jersey Devils on Apr. 27, 2012, including the game-winner in double overtime to eliminate the Florida Panthers in the First Round.
Defenceman Mattias Ekholm has been in three Game 7s over his career – once with the Oilers and twice as a member of the Nashville Predators – and isn't letting past experience take away from his preparation to help win one game for him and his teammates to move on to the Second Round.
"I feel like they were so long ago now, I don't really remember them," he said. "But it's obviously good to have in the backpack knowing that the sun will come up tomorrow regardless of the result, but at the same time, it's a new challenge.
"I'm trying not to look too much in the past, but at the same time, having experiences like that isn't going to hurt."
View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. Vancouver for Game 7 below:
Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Kane - Draisaitl - Holloway
Foegele - McLeod - Ryan
Janmark - Carrick - Brown
Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Desharnais
Kulak - Ceci
Skinner