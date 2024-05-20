PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Canucks (Game 7)

View the Oilers projected lines, defence pairings and starting goaltender for tonight's Game 7 against the Canucks at Rogers Arena on Monday

Edmonton Oilers v Vancouver Canucks - Game Five

© 2024 Getty Images

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

VANCOUVER, BC – The Edmonton Oilers are not expected to make any changes to their lineup ahead of Monday night's winner-take-all Game 7 against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena.

“Everyone's doing pretty well and Stu will be our starting goalie,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said following Edmonton’s optional skate this morning.

Kris speaks to the media on Monday ahead of Game 7 against the Canucks

The Oilers injected some physicality and versatility into their lineup with the addition of Sam Carrick in Saturday’s 5-1 victory in Game 6, with the centre’s all-around play helping push their season and this second-round series to an all-important elimination Game 7 tonight.

“For a guy that hadn't played for about two-plus weeks, it’s not an easy situation to come into the lineup for an elimination game,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. “I thought he played really solid, controlled the puck down low, created some turnovers on the forecheck, won us some key face-offs in the defensive zone, and his physicality is always important in the playoff series. He brings a lot to the table.”

Corey Perry is expected to be out in place of Carrick for the second straight game on Monday despite owning the most Game 7 experience out of any player on the Oilers roster, going 5-5 in those 10 games with four goals and two assists. Comparatively, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have been in two career Game 7s and have combined for three points (1G, 2A).

“Even though he's not playing, I'm certain the players will look at him for some stability and some confidence,” Knoblauch said. “Corey's been an outstanding addition to our team not only on the ice, but probably even more important off the ice given his leadership to the team. And we've got some really good leaders on our team. But for a guy that's won a Stanley Cup and been to the Stanley Cup Final numerous times, Corey's spoken up many times this year and the team has listened. So I think Corey's been a very valuable resource for us.”

Mattias speaks to the media ahead of Game 7 against Vancouver

The Oilers won't have Adam Henrique's veteran leadership in the lineup, as the 34-year-old is poised to miss his fourth straight game with a lower-body injury after playing only 11:38 in Edmonton's Game 3 overtime victory. Henrique scored twice in the only Game 7 of his career as a member of the New Jersey Devils on Apr. 27, 2012, including the game-winner in double overtime to eliminate the Florida Panthers in the First Round.

Defenceman Mattias Ekholm has been in three Game 7s over his career – once with the Oilers and twice as a member of the Nashville Predators – and isn't letting past experience take away from his preparation to help win one game for him and his teammates to move on to the Second Round.

"I feel like they were so long ago now, I don't really remember them," he said. "But it's obviously good to have in the backpack knowing that the sun will come up tomorrow regardless of the result, but at the same time, it's a new challenge.

"I'm trying not to look too much in the past, but at the same time, having experiences like that isn't going to hurt."

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. Vancouver for Game 7 below:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Kane - Draisaitl - Holloway
Foegele - McLeod - Ryan
Janmark - Carrick - Brown

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Desharnais
Kulak - Ceci

Skinner

