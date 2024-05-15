LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Canucks (Game 4)

Follow along with our in-game updates & tune into Oilers Plus to catch the Live Post-Game Show following Game 4 against the Canucks on Tuesday night at Rogers Place

Vancouver Canucks v Edmonton Oilers - Game Three

© 2024 Getty Images



The Edmonton Oilers aim to even up their second-round series against the Vancouver Canucks in Game 4 at Rogers Place on Tuesday.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet & Hockey Night in Canada at 7:30 p.m. MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED.

Pickard starts as the Oilers look to even series with Vancouver

SECOND PERIOD

20:00: The second period is underway!

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: The Oilers kill off six minutes of penalties to maintain their one-goal lead that was produced on their first power play off the stick of Leon Draisaitl. Shots are 8-4 Oilers after 20 minutes.

1:48: The Oilers get a massive kill on the four-minute penalty to Kane before Draisaitl gives up the puck and makes takeaway on the backcheck.

2:38: Pickard gets his skate to an in-close attempt by Garland to jam the puck in before the netminder covers up the puck in the ensuing scramble inside the blue paint.

4:32: Janmark gets loose for a breakaway that Silovs turns aside with a right-pad stop! A terrific short-handed chance that came off the speed from the Swede.

5:48: Evander Kane gets too personal in front of the net and takes a double-minor for high-sticking. Edmonton will need to lean on their penalty kill once again at a critical but early juncture in this contest.

8:50: YOU KNOW WHO FROM THE RIGHT CIRCLE! SILOVS CAN'T STOP THIS ONE! Evan Bouchard makes a clever feed up top to Connor McDavid, who then skates into the middle and cuts back with his pass to Draisaitl for a one-timer from the right circle that sneaks inside the near post. 1-0 Oilers.

McDavid sets up Draisaitl on the PP to make it 1-0 Edmonton

10:04: Draisaitl can't escape J.T. Miller's grasp as he chases a loose puck and it's called for holding. Edmonton gets its first chance on the power play!

14:03: The Oilers earn a valuable early penalty kill to keep it scoreless.

16:28: The first penalty goes to the Oilers as Darnell Nurse gets handed two minutes for cross-checking Dakota Joshua in the corner.

19:11: Arturs Silovs makes a great early save, denying Zach Hyman at the back post after the feed across the crease from Connor McDavid.

20:00: GAME ON! The Oilers look to even the series on home ice before heading back to Vancouver.

20:00: The first period of Game 4 will begin at 7:52pm MT at Rogers Place.

LINEUP

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Kane - Draisaitl - Holloway
Foegele - McLeod - Perry
Janmark - Ryan - Brown

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Desharnais
Kulak - Ceci

Pickard

