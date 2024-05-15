LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Canucks (Game 4)

SECOND PERIOD

20:00: The second period is underway!

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: The Oilers kill off six minutes of penalties to maintain their one-goal lead that was produced on their first power play off the stick of Leon Draisaitl. Shots are 8-4 Oilers after 20 minutes.

1:48: The Oilers get a massive kill on the four-minute penalty to Kane before Draisaitl gives up the puck and makes takeaway on the backcheck.

2:38: Pickard gets his skate to an in-close attempt by Garland to jam the puck in before the netminder covers up the puck in the ensuing scramble inside the blue paint.

4:32: Janmark gets loose for a breakaway that Silovs turns aside with a right-pad stop! A terrific short-handed chance that came off the speed from the Swede.

5:48: Evander Kane gets too personal in front of the net and takes a double-minor for high-sticking. Edmonton will need to lean on their penalty kill once again at a critical but early juncture in this contest.

8:50: YOU KNOW WHO FROM THE RIGHT CIRCLE! SILOVS CAN'T STOP THIS ONE! Evan Bouchard makes a clever feed up top to Connor McDavid, who then skates into the middle and cuts back with his pass to Draisaitl for a one-timer from the right circle that sneaks inside the near post. 1-0 Oilers.